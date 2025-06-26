R.E.P.O Players Surprised with Museum Update and a New Level

Since R.E.P.O. first launched into Early Access, developer Semiwork has been teasing the game’s first big update. Though many features were available in the beta branch, Semiwork never revealed the release date for the big update. Naturally, that means the R.E.P.O. Museum Update shadow dropped today, June 26th. Gamers can now take off those beta branch training wheels and explore the massive Museum of Human Art level and much more. The R.E.P.O. v.0.2.0 update is available now via Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This highly anticipated first update to R.E.P.O. brings in a ton of new features for players to enjoy. This includes the Museum of Human Art Level, random matchmaking, and several mechanics previously available only in the beta. That’s right, the Cart Cannon, Overcharge Mechanic, and a ton of new items have all arrived in R.E.P.O. with today’s update.

In addition to the list of exciting new features, this patch makes several smaller gameplay changes. These include improvements to level loading, tweaks to sounds for weapons, and more, along with changes to the physics. Balance changes also tweak enemies and player skills to ensure a fun gameplay experience for R.E.P.O. fans. And of course, Semiwork fixes a ton of bugs in this patch, too.

Play video

To see the full list of new features, improvements, bug fixes and balance adjustments in today’s R.E.P.O. update, check out the patch notes from Semiwork below:

NEW

A whole new level, Museum of Human Art!

Server List and Random Matchmaking!

Region Picker – Choose your server region, or keep automatic selection as before!

Moon Phases – Shifts every 5 levels, raising difficulty and adding effects like Overcharge. Only a few moons are available for now, with more planned! View active moons in the escape menu.

Overcharge – Only active in later moon phases. Grabbing an enemy builds Overcharge. When the meter is full you get blasted back! Stronger enemies generate more Overcharge. If multiple players grab the same enemy, the Overcharge is greatly reduced.

Kick – Remove players from a lobby or during a level, preventing them from rejoining.

Lobby Passwords – Private lobbies can now be password protected for security!

Steam – Click player heads in lobby or icons next to mic sliders to open their Steam profile!

Steam – Players now appear in your “recently played with” list after playing together.

Toggle Mute – Press “B” to quickly mute or unmute your microphone. Can be configured in settings.

New upgrade – Crouch Rest!

New upgrade – Tumble Wings!

New item – Pulse Pistol!

New item – Boltzap!

New item – Photon Blaster!

New item – Prodzap!

New item – Duck Bucket!

New Item – C.A.R.T. Cannon!

New Item – C.A.R.T. Laser!

New item – Phase Bridge!

New battery UI – Every stock on the battery now represents one use.

New gameplay setting – Invert vertical aim!

Extraction Points now feature a new warning graphic during the countdown, highlighting what valuables are at risk of being destroyed!

CHANGES

Microphone – Now stays active slightly longer on death for more death scream action, then briefly mutes to allow spectators to also experience the cutoff.

Spectate – No longer collides with enemies.

Spectate – Value now shown when spectating a player holding an item.

Info UI – Adjusted to reduce overlap with inventory UI.

Level Loading – Improved some loading graphics.

Lobby Invite – Button now opens the Steam invite window instead of the Friends overlay.

Charge Station – Added segmented bar for easier reading.

Sledgehammer – Updated hit sound.

Drones – Drones that can attach to both players and objects now more accurately target nearby objects when players are close.

Rubber Duck – No longer does little idle jumps in the Shop or Truck level.

Ranged Weapons – Strength no longer affects stability. Ranged weapons no longer become more stable with higher strength or twitchy at very high strength.

Ranged Weapons – Can no longer misfire inside the truck.

Gun – Updated some sounds.

Map – Lowered volume of other players’ maps.

Enemies – Adjusted behavior when attempting to leave, they should now respond more dynamically to player actions.

Enemies – Valuable condition to stun an enemy is now based on mass, instead of size.

Enemy Upscream – Textures now have more detail.

Enemy Trudge – Lights now have shadows and do not bleed through walls.

Enemy Chef – Now has death effects and sounds.

Enemy Robe – Now plays a death sound. Leaves if stuck too long without reaching a player.

Forced Aim – Now blends into default sensitivity and smoothness to avoid impacting gameplay.

Physic Grabber – Logic has been tweaked to not cause so much jittery motions when player strength is increased. Weapons have been tweaked to handle better as well.

Physic Grabber – Rotation now has sounds!

Truck – Improved some colliders.

Flashlight – Should now give better contact shadows.

Death Pits – Objects that survive death pits now show an effect.

Server Connection – Now uses different ports to help with rare connection issues.

Headman Manor – Visible moon graphics removed from outdoor rooms.

Swiftbroom Academy – Added visible ceiling fence to outdoor areas.

Swiftbroom Academy – Removed emission from potion bottle props so they stand out less.

Swiftbroom Academy – Replaced padlocks with planks on blocked furniture and doors.

Fridge – Improved textures in Headman Manor and McJannek Station for more detail.

BALANCING

Crouching – Regenerates stamina faster, especially when stationary.

Difficulty – Now scales beyond level 10. Level size, enemy count and extraction goal increase per level.

Truck Healer – Now gives 50 health from the start, but will decrease with moon phases.

Level Value – Total value is now more consistent across levels.

Hiding – You can now talk a bit more before enemies hear you.

Enemies – All enemies now attack players making sounds when very close.

Enemies – Some enemies are now heavier when stunned.

Enemies – Reduced chance of duplicate enemies in late game.

Enemy Orbs – Removed limit of 10.

Enemy Grabbing – Enemies break free more slowly when held by multiple players.

Enemy Valuable Damage – Now loses a set percentage of initial value when used to damage enemies.

Enemy Gnomes/Bangers – Now have extended timeouts on death, matching other enemies. If all are dead at the same time, they forget the player’s target position.

Enemy Huntsman – Now hums when minding his own business.

Enemy Hidden – Now runs off and despawns after grabbing someone. Shortened max hold time. Movement sounds are easier to hear. Leaves after being stunned. Reduced time before player regains control.

Enemy Trudge – Look under attack now deals more damage.

Enemy Upscream – Much lower chance to attack multiple times in a row. Reduced time before player regains control.

Enemy Bowtie – Now has more health.

Charging Station – Now holds 10 crystals to improve late-game viability.

Upgrades – Shop prices now receive a discount for each player in the team.

Health Packs – Shop prices now receive a discount for each player in the team. Price no longer increases indefinitely.

Crystals – Price no longer increases indefinitely.

Recharge Drone – Cost increased to match Feather Drone.

Zero Gravity Orb – No longer drains extra when players are inside. Radius increased 50%.

Roll Drone – Bit stronger effect on players.

Weapons – Reduced all shop prices.

Melee Weapons – No longer locked to a fixed distance from the player, easier to swing, and more durable. Weapons no longer hit the wielder unless grabbed by two or more players.

Ranged Weapons – Improved accuracy.

Gun – Now deals 80 damage and stuns medium enemies instead of heavy. Increased knockback and longer stun time. Now 15 bullets. Extended freeze frame for all enemies.

Shotgun – Now has 5 bullets.

Tranq Gun – Now has 8 bullets, bigger hitbox on hit and longer hitbox linger. Stun duration increased to 18 seconds from 16.

Valuable Tracker – Cost significantly reduced.

Extraction Tracker – Cost significantly reduced.

Shockwave Grenade – Cost reduced.

Stun Grenade – Cost reduced.

Frying Pan – Now does more damage.

Valuable Wind-up Frog – Higher value.

Valuable Propane Tank – No longer freezes enemies as it deals damage.

Valuable Animal Crate – Now only activates after an initial grab or bump.

Valuable Wizard Broom – Now breaks grabber connection when triggered.

Valuable Ice Saw – Now breaks grabber connection when triggered.

FIXES