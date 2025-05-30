R.E.P.O. Update Adds New Weapon, Upgrades, and More

Every week, R.E.P.O. developer Semiwork finds time to share a hilarious yet informative devlog. Today’s devlog started with another apology about that missing timeline for the next big Early Access update to R.E.P.O. But while we’re still waiting on the final form for the update, gamers in the beta branch are treated to previews of new features early. If you haven’t joined the beta branch yet, you’ll probably want to after you see the new weapon, item, and other updates that just landed in R.E.P.O. We’re talking a “handheld cart cannon,” a wild new bridge, and updates to streamline the physics.

Last week, the beta branch got a new moon phase cycle and other exciting additions. But lest you think Semiwork has any plans of slowing down, today’s R.E.P.O. devlog unveiled several new improvements that are already available in the beta. If you need your weekly dose of Semibots and Semiwork humor, you can check out the full devlog below:

Though the video title is an apology, there’s nothing to be sorry for when it comes to this week’s R.E.P.O. update for the beta. The new weapon alone is going to offer hours of entertainment, but of course, Semiwork didn’t stop there. There’s plenty more to dig into with this latest update, which is live today, May 30th, for the beta branch of R.E.P.O.

In terms of general improvements, the physics have been updated to address the stuttering issue with heavier items, regardless of strength. As much as that’s great news, it’s the shiny new content that has fans ready to jump back into the beta.

First up, there’s a new photon blaster weapon, which the devs have internally dubbed the “handheld portable cart cannon.” As the name suggests, the blaster creates a massive explosive burst of energy to blow away your enemies. If you’ve been hoping for more explosive mechanics in R.E.P.O., this blaster is sure to deliver. Now, you can get the “boom” of the cart cannon without needing a cart.

The new Photo Blaster in action in R.E.P.O.

In addition to the new weapon, there’s a new futuristic energy phase bridge. This item can be adjusted to different lengths to suit a variety of situations. It can create a bridge over gaps or function as a ladder to access different areas, and look cool while doing it.

In case that’s not enough new for you, there’s one more big new item in R.E.P.O. with today’s beta update. A brand-new Tumble Wings Upgrade gives your semibot glowing blue fairy wings. As if the game wasn’t chaos enough already, let’s add some flight mechanics.

Finally, the team discount feature that Semiwork mentioned last week has also hit the beta branch. Now, the price of buying health packs and energy crystals scales appropriately based on the size of your team. Stamina will also now be regenerated whenever you crouch, a feature Semiwork previously tested.

These new features are available for the beta branch only for now, as Semiwork continues to finalize the first overarching update for R.E.P.O. To access the beta branch, head to your Steam library and switch over to the Beta Testing version of the game.

Are you playing the beta branch for R.E.P.O.? If so, what’s your favorite new feature so far? Let us know in the comments below!