R.E.P.O. Update Preview Shows Off Its Most Powerful Weapon Yet

Few dev previews are quite as entertaining as the weekly R.E.P.O devlogs, which mix humor and detailed breakdowns of what’s to come next in the popular game. This week’s edition features a preview of an upcoming weapon, which Semiwork is calling “the most powerful weapon” yet. The developer also addresses fan concerns about the recently patched infinite health glitch, along with other balance adjustments and changes coming to R.E.P.O. soon.

First things first, the new weapon. It’s called the Cart Cannon, and it will let you turn your cart into a full-on battle tank. You can get a first look at how this will look in-game via Semiwork’s devlog video below, which should start right at the Cart Cannon section:

As you can see, the Cart Cannon is an item you can attach to the cart and use while moving around inside the cart. The cannon blasts items from afar, letting you push a pal around in the cart while they cause destruction. Along with the Cart Cannon, Semiwork is working on a Cart Laser variant that pretty much does what you expect, letting you shoot lasers instead of explosives.

Other Balance Changes and Fixes Headed to R.E.P.O.

While the Cart Cannon gets the starring role in this latest devlog, Semiwork previewed a few other big changes headed to the game as well. They kicked off by addressing the recently patched Infinite Health bug, which many players were sad to see go. While Semiwork is not going to put the bug back into the system, they are making a few changes to how health works to help smooth things out now that it’s gone.

Future updates will make it easier to heal your team in R.E.P.O., offering a team discount for health kits. So, the more players you have on your team, the cheaper health kits will be. This should reduce the burden of keeping your team at full health. Truck healing beams will also be adjusted to restore a bit more health, scaled based on player levels.

In addition, enemies are getting a bit of a balance fix, causing them to be more unsteady when players are at lower levels. As the level increases, the ability to stun enemies with light items will go away, but it will be available earlier on to keep things feeling a bit more balanced.

The upcoming Cart Cannon weapon in R.E.P.O.

These updates are not yet implemented in R.E.P.O. and there isn’t a specific timeline for when they will arrive. However, Semiwork notes that they should be available in the Beta “soon,” meaning players should soon get a first look at the new, powerful weapon and other upcoming balance changes. If you want to take part in the Open Beta to test new features first, you can sign up via the official R.E.P.O. Discord.

Are you excited to see another new weapon headed to R.E.P.O. soon? Are you part of the open beta yet, or do you plan to sign up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!