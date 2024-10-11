Resident Evil Just Dropped the Perfect 3-in-1 Remake Deal

For less than the price it would’ve cost you to play Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero early before the game fully released, you can get three of the best Resident Evil games in years right now. That’s thanks to Capcom which has now put together a 3-in-1 bundle of Resident Evil remakes including Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 as well as tons of extra content released for those Resident Evil games either right when they launched or afterwards.

Because of all that extra content, the 3-in-1 bundle is technically more like 6-in-1 plus more DLCs. The main components of the Resident Evil deal are the Resident Evil 2 Gold Edition, Resident Evil 3, and the Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition, but it also comes with some of the more substantial extras like Resident Evil 4‘s Mercenaries Mode as well as Resident Evil Resistance even if that multiplayer experience did largely fall flat after release. Beyond those core add-ons, the Resident Evil Remake Trilogy also includes tons of costume packs and unique weapons for Leon, Claire, and Jill to use.

So, how much will all this Resident Evil content run a fan looking to try out the remakes? Bought separately, the base versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 all cost $40 each, so you’d be spending $120 if you bought them that way. The Resident Evil Remake Trilogy, however, costs just $90 which means that you’re saving $30 right away. Once you factor in that two of the Resident Evil games included are the special editions of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 and that there’s still more DLC included beyond those, it’s easy to see why this is a pretty good deal in the age of early access games that’ll easily run you $100.

Best of all is the fact that this Resident Evil deal isn’t just limited to Steam either where it’s much easier to piece together PC bundles. You can get it on Steam, sure, but it’s also available on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms as well if you’d prefer to play all three Resident Evil remakes there.

With Resident Evil 4 being the most recent of those remakes and with the last mainline game, Resident Evil Village, being over three years in the past now, all eyes are on Capcom’s next project: Resident Evil 9. Capcom hasn’t called the game that, of course, and will probably give it some clever name like Resident Evil Village, but leakers and Resident Evil fans are already starting to fill the void of Resident Evil news with their own guesses as to what the game will be about. Remakes are supposedly in the works for Resident Evil: Code Veronica and Resident Evil Zero, so Resident Evil fans could end up staying very busy over the next year or so.