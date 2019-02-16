‘Resident Evil 2’ and ‘Dino Crisis’ Collide Thanks to This Mod

DMX has already been modded into Resident Evil 2 following the hilarious dubbing video that went viral concerning one very mean looking Mr. X, so why not up the ante a little bit with yet another mod? Since it looks like we’re not going to be getting any Dino Crisis news in the near future, one fan decided to take matters into their own hands.

The mod itself is simple – it’s a simple outfit retexture that brings Regina into the game instead of Claire. The mod itself is now available to download right here.

It was only a matter of time before this kind of mod began to surface. With so many people – including ourselves – hailing the remake for its incredible reconstructering of a beloved classic, the call for more remakes of this caliber have begun to rise.

For those that may not know, Dino Crisis first enamored gamers when it released back in 199. The survival horror title by Capcom was pretty much an instant hit on the PlayStation and ultimately made its way to different platforms. Created by Shinji Mikami, many compared it to that of the Resident Evil franchise, but with dinosaurs, which – yeah, no wonder it was so popular! So naturally when Resident Evil 2 came out as a massive success, lot of the parallels were drawn and the thirst for a new Dino Crisis is real!

So now the question is, Capcom, when are we getting that new game you’ve been teasing since forever?! Dinos are back on time, it’s time, let’s get this ball rolling! Clearly the interest is there and with Monster Hunter World currently having their take with massive amounts of success, perhaps Capcom will finally take the hint and deliver on a franchise loved by many.

Would you want to see a new Dino Crisis game? Or how about an actual Dino Crisis film? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

