Resident Evil 3: The Board Game Hits Kickstarter with Playable Demo

Capcom defined survival horror with their Resident Evil series, and Steamforged Games captured that magic in board game form in their hit Resident Evil 2 board game. Now they have refined things even further with Resident Evil 3: The Board Game, which is now live on Kickstarter. The game adapts the hit game of the same name, which follows Jill Valentine through the streets of Raccoon City as she avoids the Nemesis and attempts to get out of the city alive. The game has already surged past its goal of $186,244 with a total of $224,856, so it is more than funded., and has already unlocked two stretch goals, including a new playable character and a new mode titled, fittingly, survival horror.

Those who Resident Evil 2 will get a snazzy set of Raccoon tiles, and you can also add a Retro Pack and a special Dice Set to the game if you wish. The best part though is that there is a playable demo of the game on Tabletopia, so you can try it out before you back it right now.

Resident Evil 3: The Board Game is a cooperative survival horror game for 1 to 4 players and can be experienced in a number of ways. You can take on the Nemesis and the zombie horde in a series of one-shot scenarios or as one long campaign, which is being billed as 30 plus hours and has an overarching story. As players make their way through the world, the number of undead will continue to rise as well as the city's danger level, and you'll need to adapt and carefully manage your resources to make it through.

(Photo: Steamforged)

Surprises come courtesy of the Tension Deck, which fans of Resident Evil 2: The Board Game will recognize. Just like in the original game, the deck will shake things up periodically, ratcheting up the tension and making it feel like a true Resident Evil game.

The game is designed by Steamforged's Sherwin Matthews, who also designed Resident Evil 2: The Board Game and is a superfan of the franchise, so you know you're in good hands. We actually got to chat with the Steamforged team all about the game, so stay tuned to ComicBook.com to get even more details about it.

