Resident Evil 3 Remake Reveal Date Reportedly Revealed

According to two industry insiders, the remake of Resident Evil 3 will not be revealed at Jump Festa later this month, but will be revealed next week. And no not at The Game Awards 2019, which will go down on Thursday. Host and creator Geoff Keighley has already confirmed the new Capcom game won’t be at his show. However, the game will be revealed two days earlier at PlayStation‘s new State of Play, which is scheduled to go down on Tuesday, December 10.

Word of the reveal date comes from two sources. One of these sources is Sabi, one of the industry’s most well-known leakers, insiders, and sources. Interestingly, Sabi notes the game will be “a major reveal” at the presentation opposed to “the major reveal,” suggesting it won’t be the only big game at the State of Play. Of course, there could be nothing to this, but it’s an interesting distinction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case anybody is STILL doubting it, yes, RE3 is planned to be a major reveal of the upcoming State of Play. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) December 7, 2019

Beyond Sabi, industry insider and analyst Daniel Ahmad — another trusted industry source — also said the Capcom game will be revealed at the State of Play, though he did it in a less direct manner.

What if the game was revealed before TGA at a different event? Nah… I’m just kidding. Unless… 😳😳😳 https://t.co/9352ivzs8a — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 3, 2019

So, if you’re at the bookies, I’d put a bet on the game showing up at The State of Play. That said, the question now is whether we’ll get a release date. I don’t think we will, but who knows. I also didn’t think Capcom would reveal the game this year, so my guesses are clearly useless.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has yet to officially announce a remake Resident Evil 3, which is presumably in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the horror game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.