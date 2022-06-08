New Look at Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirmed for Capcom Event

✖

Capcom's first gaming showcase scheduled for next week will include another look at the remake of Resident Evil 4, the publisher confirmed this week. This next preview of the remade game will follow its reveal from PlayStation's latest State of Play event, a reveal which finally confirmed long-held suspicions that Resident Evil 4 was in line for a remake. It wasn't revealed, however, what would be shown off regarding the Resident Evil 4 remake nor was it said how much time that game would take up during the presentation.

The confirmation of the Resident Evil 4 appearance at the Capcom Showcase came from the official Resident Evil social accounts. Just like it wasn't said what would be shown off there, it wasn't said specifically what time the game would be shown during the event, so those interested will simply have to tune in at the 3 p.m. PDT start time to make sure you don't miss the Resident Evil 4 showing.

Prepare for a fresh new look at Resident Evil 4 in the #CapcomShowcase livestream!



📅 June 13th

🕒 3:00 PM PDT / 23:00 BST

📺 https://t.co/6YrGfKTrkW#RE4 pic.twitter.com/QA8cZAJKjq — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) June 8, 2022

The brief teaser trailer accompanying this confirmation showed many of the same scenes from the debut trailer but also indicated that we'll hear some words from those in charge of the Resident Evil 4 remake, so perhaps we'll get a bit more context on the plans for this new version of the game beyond a simple trailer reveal.

In addition to this Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village may also make an appearance at this event. A virtual reality version of that game was confirmed during PlayStation's State of Play, too, and seeing how this Capcom event is focusing on games that have already been announced, Resident Evil Village – VR or otherwise – is certainly a candidate. Current-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are also in the works, and given how we haven't seen anything about those in a while and how recent database updates have hinted at something happening with those games, perhaps we'll finally get those updates.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has also been confirmed for the event. Street Fighter 6 seems like a safe bet given its recent reveal, but that appearance hasn't yet been confirmed.