Resident Evil Village Reveals Good News for PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

Capcom has unveiled a ton of great news in regards to Resident Evil Village over the past couple of days. Not only do we now know when the game will be releasing, but a new demo for PlayStation 5 players was also released. In the midst of all of this positive news for Village, however, perhaps the best information is that the game won’t be as strenuous on your wallet if you look to pick it up.

Pre-orders for Resident Evil Village have now officially gone live for all platforms and with it came the reveal that the next-gen iteration of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X won’t be more expensive than the versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Given that RE Village was originally thought to have only been a game coming to next-gen consoles, many assumed that it would boast a higher price point. As luck would have it though, this won’t be the case and the game will only retail for $59.99.

If you’re wondering why this price could have been any different in the first place, since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X late in 2020, the retail value of some next-gen games have been higher than what we’ve become accustomed to. Some titles have increased to $69.99 in price, but this isn’t a practice that has been uniform across the entire video game industry. If Capcom decides to increase its prices for games to this value in the future, that trend clearly won’t begin here with Resident Evil Village.

With all of this being said, there is still a $69.99 version of Village that will be available across all platforms. This iteration has been dubbed the Deluxe Edition and it will come with some new DLC for the game. Some of these additions in the DLC include a samurai weapon, a found footage filter, and some exclusive art.

And if you’re really looking to be a high roller, a Collector’s Edition of Resident Evil Village will also be available. This version will set you back $219.99 and will include a steelbook case, poster, an art book, and a large statue of Chris Redfield. To read more about all of the various versions of the game that will be for sale, you can head right here.

Resident Evil Village will launch later this year on May 7th and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you’d like to keep following all of our coverage of the game leading up to its launch date, you can do so by heading to this page.

So are you looking forward to playing Resident Evil Village later in the year? And what platform are you planning to pick it up on? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.