Resident Evil Village Pre-Orders: Everything You Need to Know

Capcom's recent Resident Evil Showcase delivered some big news for fans about the highly anticipated game Resident Evil Village. This includes a new trailer, new screenshots, and details on the gameplay. They also revealed that RE: Village will be available on the PS5, PS4, Xbox One Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on May 7, 2021. Pre-orders are live right now, and you'll find everything you need to know about the various edition of the game, pre-order bonuses, console upgrades, and more right here.

Resident Evil Village Pre-Order Bonuses

Resident Evil Village pre-order bonuses include a Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm and Survival Resources Pack. Anyone that purchases Resident Evil Village will have access to the online-only multiplayer title Re:Verse, which is a new game that celebrates 25 years of Resident Evil. Details about Re:Verse are available here.

Resident Evil Village PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Upgrades and Demos

PS4 and Xbox One editions of Resident Evil Village are eligible for a free digital upgrade to PS5 in North America and Xbox Series X/S with Smart Delivery. A free demo has been announced for the PS5.

Resident Evil Village Pre-Orders

Standard Game - Pre-order on Amazon or Best Buy ($59.99)

- Pre-order on Amazon or Best Buy ($59.99) Deluxe Edition - Pre-order on Amazon or Best Buy ($69.99): Includes Trauma Pack DLC which adds a Samurai Edge weapon, found footage filter, an option to replace the save room music and the typewriters you save on with the music and tape recorder from Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm, The Tragedy of Ethan Winters artwork, and the ability to unlock Village of Shadows difficulty

- Pre-order on Amazon or Best Buy ($69.99): Includes Trauma Pack DLC which adds a Samurai Edge weapon, found footage filter, an option to replace the save room music and the typewriters you save on with the music and tape recorder from Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm, The Tragedy of Ethan Winters artwork, and the ability to unlock Village of Shadows difficulty Collectors Edition - Pre-order at GameStop ($219.99): Includes Trauma Pack DLC, Christ Redfield Figure, 64-page hardcover art book, reversible microfiber cloth map, and a SteelBook case in a special edition box

Resident Evil Village releases May 7th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our coverage of the game right here.

