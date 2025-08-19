Resident Evil Requiem Plot & First Gameplay Revealed in 4-Minute Story Trailer

Capcom revealed a brand new extended look at Resident Evil Requiem at Gamescom and it looks fantastic. The Resident Evil franchise is the backbone of the horror genre in gaming, it has been around since the 90s and has evolved a lot since its inception. The series began as a claustrophobic horror game set in a spooky mansion with tank controls. It was a massive success and went on to inspire other games and even films like 28 Days Later. Flash forward a couple decades later, the series made the leap to first-person and moved further away from zombies with vampires, werewolves, and more.

Earlier this summer, the ninth mainline game in the series was revealed as Resident Evil Requiem, a game that will take players back to Racoon City years after a bomb destroyed it to contain an outbreak. Some fans thought we’d be playing as Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil Requiem, but Capcom opted to avoid that as they felt Leon Kennedy is not a good avatar for experiencing genuine fear. He is too experienced and bad ass that he isn’t scared easily, which means he won’t work as the main character in this new era of the franchise.

Resident Evil Requiem Gameplay Teases a Dark New Story

With that said, we got an extended look at Resident Evil Requiem at Gamescom with what appears to be some sort of prelude to the rest of the story. You will play as Alyssa Ashcroft’s daughter, Grace, who we get to see as seemingly a teenager in this demo. Grace is too absorbed in her computer to really care about her mom who comes home late from work. The phone rings and Grace answers, a mysterious voice asks for “Miss Ashcroft” before hanging up abruptly.

The power goes out and Alyssa commands her daughter to follow her out of their apartment building. They eventually run into a neighbor who is killed by some kind of shadowy figure, leaving Grace traumatized. As they’re making their escape, something attacks Alyssa, potentially killing her, and the gameplay ends.

Play video

It’s pretty vague, but fans at Gamescom and PAX West will soon be able to go hands on with Resident Evil Requiem themselves. It’s likely that details from that gameplay demo will offer some clarity and possibly let people play through this section themselves. Either way, it all looks very spooky and interesting. Despite the marketing leaning into the first-person perspective, Resident Evil Requiem will allow players to play in third-person. Players are free to switch between whatever perspective they find best throughout the game, though first-person is the intended perspective.

Resident Evil Requiem releases on February 27th, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.