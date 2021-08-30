Resident Evil Board Game Coming to Kickstarter in October

✖

Steamforged Games has announced plans to produce a board game set in the world of the original Resident Evil game. Resident Evil: The Board Game will launch on Kickstarter in October of this year. The new Kickstarter aims to complete a trilogy of games based on the first three installments of the Resident Evil franchise. Steamforged previously released Resident Evil 2: The Board Game back in 2019 and used the same engine to develop Resident Evil 3: The Board Game. No details were announced about the new Resident Evil board game, but Steamforged's previous Resident Evil games were cooperative campaign games that put players in the roles of unique characters from the series, such as Jill Valentine and Leon Kennedy. Given the success of the Resident Evil board game line, it's assumed that the games will continue to use the same mechanics, but with a brand new storyline and plenty of optional expansions.

For those looking to try out a Resident Evil board game, Steamforged also announced that their Resident Evil 3: The Board Game would hit retail stores on October 29, 2021. The Kickstarter for Resident Evil 3: The Board Game raised over $1.1 million in 2020, and the game will hit retail stores with a retail list price of $99.95. Three expansions will also be released for Resident Evil 3: The Board Game, providing more scenarios and enemies to add to their zombie-fighting experience.

The Resident Evil franchise has had a big news day, as the upcoming reboot movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City just released a first look ahead of its November release. That movie stars Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Nathan Dales as Brad Vickers, Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, and Neal McDonough as Dr. William Birkin. An eighth installment of the popular zombie horror game franchise was released earlier this year, and rumors already suggest that a 9th game would bring back series protagonist Jill Valentine for another horrifying ride.