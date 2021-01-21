Resident Evil: You Can Now Own Your Own Claire Redfield Jacket

✖

Today is Capcom's big Resident Evil event, with many excited to see more from Resident Evil: Village and maybe even a few sneak peeks into what else Capcom has planned for the franchise. There is another way to represent your love of the franchise though, especially if you're a fan of the Redfield family, specifically Claire Redfield, and it's all thanks to Ark/8. Ark/8 recently revealed a gorgeous new replica of Claire's trademark red leather jacket from the Resident Evil 2 Remake, which includes the Made In Heaven logo embossed on the back and is made with 100% lamb leather.

The jacket is officially licensed by Capcom, and runs from XS to 2XL, though as you might expect it is on the pricey side. Claire's jacket is available for pre-order now for $450.00, and it is set to ship in July of this year.

The one and only Claire Redfield Leather Jacket in the most accurate rendition ever made. Premium grade leather, embossed "Made in Heaven" logo, sturdy metal zippers and a subtle patina. A must-have for RE aficionados. Very Limited Edition. Pre-order on our EU and US stores. pic.twitter.com/wQqh1mUMtM — Ark/8 (@ark8net) January 21, 2021

You can find the official description and specs for Claire's replica jacket below.

Ark/8 also makes a Claire Redfield Pendant (which will run you $270) and an R.P.D. MA-1 Flight Jacket, which will run you $165. If you're not into Resident Evil they've also released items inspired by Destiny, Overwatch, Mass Effect, Borderlands 3, and Dark Souls, and their website also indicates that Playstation items are coming soon.

As for Resident Evil, it is expected that a Resident Evil 4 Remake will be announced sometime this year. Thus far Capcom has released remakes of the previous three games, and while the next game in the story is actually Resident Evil - Code: Veronica (which happens to star Claire), it's unknown if Capcom will remake a game that was more of a side story to the main series and not one of their regularly numbered titles.

Granted, they totally should, as Code Veronica is a truly underrated Resident Evil title, but we'll just have to wait and see. Fingers crossed! After that, Resident Evil 5 is probably up next, and if it returns hopefully the co-op that made it stand out also makes a return.

What do you think of the jacket? Let us know in the comments