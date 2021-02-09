Resident Evil Getting a New Wave of TUBBZ Cosplay Ducks

✖

Fans of Capcom's Resident Evil franchise will soon have a bunch of new collectibles to snag thanks to the next wave from Numskull Designs' TUBBZ line. The first wave featured ducks cosplaying as Chris and Claire Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, and Jill Valentine. With the major heroes of the franchise out of the way, Wave 2 will focus on some other notable faces: Ada Wong, Nemesis, HUNK, Tofu, and the Merchant from Resident Evil 4. All five are available to pre-order now, and are expected to release in April. The new additions should be quite exciting for longtime fans of the video game series!

A trailer for the TUBBZ toys can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

New iconic characters are entering the TUBBZ pond! Wave 2 of the Resident Evil TUBBZ line are ready to pre-order now! 👉 https://t.co/2wJ63YoegP @RE_Games #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/CkEIDHEsps — Numskull Designs 🕹 (@NumskullDesigns) February 4, 2021

All in all, this looks like a really cool wave for the TUBBZ figures. It's a bit jarring seeing such a cute take on a horrifying engine of destruction like the Nemesis, but the line has often featured horror-inspired characters. Given the fact that Leon released in the first wave, it only makes sense for his Resident Evil 4 allies Ada Wong and the Merchant to receive a similar treatment. Perhaps the Chainsaw Ganado could make the cut for Wave 3! Of course, if anyone truly deserves the cosplay duck treatment, it's Albert Wesker. The villain has been plaguing STARS since the first entry in the franchise, and the line feels just a bit emptier without him.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, and Capcom is celebrating in a number of exciting ways. Fans have Resident Evil Village to look forward to in May, as well as the release of an all-new Resident Evil film in theaters this September. The latest wave of Resident Evil figures from the TUBBZ line is just one way fans will be able to celebrate the survival-horror series in 2021, but it seems like there will be many more before the year is through!

Are you a fan of Numskull's TUBBZ line of cosplay ducks? Which Resident Evil character would you like to see from the line next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!