Resident Evil Fans on PlayStation Surprised With New Limited Time Freebies

Resident Evil fans on PlayStation platforms can snag themselves a new array of freebies as part of a limited-time offer. As of this year, Resident Evil is celebrating its 30th anniversary, as the first entry in the iconic survival-horror series launched on PS1 in April of 1996 for those in North America. And while Capcom’s biggest way of celebrating this milestone was surely seen through the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, it’s now collaborating with PlayStation to give fans a lineup of new digital items at no cost.

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From now until the end of this month on April 30th, PlayStation users can sign up to receive a collection of 10 avatars that tie in with Resident Evil’s 30th anniversary. This lineup features two different avatars for five different characters from the Resident Evil saga, specifically that of Leon Kennedy, Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Ada Wong. Half of the avatars for these characters will be pulled from new art that Capcom created for the franchise’s 30th anniversary, while the others will feature the looks of the characters from the Resident Evil animated movies.

How to Get These Free Resident Evil Accessories

If you’re looking to obtain these Resident Evil avatars for yourself, the process is relatively straightforward. Users simply have to either wishlist or purchase Resident Evil Requiem from the PlayStation Store, at which point they’ll then need to head to PlayStation’s website that’s hosting the promotion to sign up for the giveaway. Once this is done, PlayStation will then inform users that their submission has been successfully entered. Both those across PS5 and PS4 platforms will be able to qualify for this, too, even though Requiem is only playable on PS5.

The biggest caveat with this promotion is that none of these avatars are actually available to obtain just yet. Instead, PlayStation is going to send them out at some point in late June or at an even later date, as it has warned. It’s a truly bizarre move from PlayStation, as this process of giving away free avatars has never been staggered out in this manner in the past. Still, once the avatars are sent, they’ll be accessible via a redeemable code that PlayStation says will go to a user’s email address or the notifications section of the PlayStation App. This code will only work with the PlayStation account that it was sent to, though, meaning that users won’t be able to share it with others.

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