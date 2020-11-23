Rumor: Resident Evil Revelations 3 in Development

✖

If a new rumor is to be believed, a third entry in Capcom's Resident Evil Revelations spin-off is currently in the works. The rumor was shared by leaker @AestheticGamer1 on Twitter after a follower asked him about a new entry in the Resident Evil Outbreak series. The Revelations franchise began with an entry on Nintendo 3DS, which was eventually ported to all major platforms. Until Capcom makes things official, fans should take this rumor with a grain of salt. However, given the popularity of the overall Resident Evil franchise, it would not be surprising to see another entry in the Revelations series.

The Tweet from @AestheticGamer1 can be found embedded below.

It's Revelations 3, not Outbreak 3. I won't say more than that for now though. https://t.co/Yl6peklnbX — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) November 23, 2020

If Resident Evil Revelations 3 truly is in the works from Capcom, it would be interesting to see what form the game might take. The original Resident Evil Revelations was a handheld game that eventually saw release in HD. The game's follow-up, however, was initially released as an episodic series. Besides the gameplay, the most notable connection between the two games is the fact that both take place between the main series entries, filling in some of the gaps in the overall Resident Evil storyline. The first Revelations takes place between Resident Evil 4 and 5, while the sequel takes place between Resident Evil 5 and 6. The games also tend to star some of the more popular characters from the franchise, as well.

Of course, it would also be interesting to see what platforms a third Resident Evil Revelations game might end up on. The previous two entries have released on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. As of this writing, Resident Evil Village has only been announced for next-gen consoles. It remains to be seen whether or not a third Revelations would similarly release exclusively on next-gen platforms, or if Capcom would keep the series on current platforms for those that haven't upgraded just yet.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see what Capcom announces next. With Resident Evil Village rumored to release in April, and a live-action film reboot in the works, it seems that there's a lot for fans of the franchise to get excited about, at the moment!

Would you like to see a third Resident Evil Revelations? Have you enjoyed the previous two series entries? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!