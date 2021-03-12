Resident Evil Village Scheduled to Appear During March PlayStation Event

✖

A PlayStation-focused event has been scheduled for this month with Resident Evil Village set to make an appearance during the festivities, Sony announced this week. The Play! Play! Play! talk show will be held on March 21st in Japan and will feature both the new Resident Evil game and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, though what we’ll see from each of the games remains to be seen beyond what’s been teased so far.

The Play! Play! Play! event was announced via the PlayStation Japan Twitter account with a site set up for the event itself to keep PlayStation fans up to date on what’s planned. The site confirms a number of people who will make appearances to talk about both the Resident Evil and Final Fantasy games.

For Resident Evil Village, the talk show will feature Morimasa Sato, the game director working on the new Resident Evil game. Sato has talked about Resident Evil Village frequently in the past to share details about different aspects of the game and will hopefully offer more of the same from the event scheduled to for later in the month.

As for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, producer Yoshinori Kitase will make an appearance. Kitase has served as both director and producer on various Final Fantasy titles for years now.

This event scheduled for March 21st also happens to take place just before the date of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series itself. March 22nd is the official date for the 25th anniversary, but we’ve already seen the celebrations get underway periodically throughout the month through things like previews of the upcoming anime adaptation. Whatever happens during the Play! Play! Play! event, we can expect more to be shared about Resident Evil Village and other projects before the month is over.