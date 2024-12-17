Resident Evil Village Gets Unexpected PS5 Update

A new update for Capcom’s Resident Evil Village has today quietly been released on PS5 consoles. Outside of a couple of one-off updates throughout 2023 and 2024, Capcom has been done with its work on RE Village for quite some time. Instead, it has placed its attention on Resident Evil 4, which released last year, and now the next entry in the Resident Evil saga, which is expected to be Resident Evil 9. In the interim, though, Capcom has now returned to Resident Evil Village with a new update, although the specifics of this patch aren’t known.

As of today, update version 1.220.000 for Resident Evil Village has gone live on PS5. Unlike other patches for RE Village, Capcom hasn’t provided the official patch notes for the update on its official website. As a result, fans have been left trying to piece together what exactly the update does to the survival-horror game.

Believe it or not, this is now the second time that Capcom has released an update for one of its many Resident Evil games without explaining the purpose of the patch. This past week, Resident Evil 4 also received a mysterious new update on PS5 that came without any patch notes whatsoever.

Given that this update to Resident Evil Village has only come to PS5, though, it can be safely assumed that this patch has something to do with PS5 Pro consoles. This past month, RE Village received a new update that improved the game for PlayStation’s latest hardware. In all likelihood, this previous update that introduced improvements for the PS5 Pro may have also brought about some new bugs that Capcom then had to fix. Today’s update is likely does nothing more than squash some of these bugs and improve the overall state of Resident Evil Village for PS5 Pro consoles.

Assuming that there are no additional problems in Resident Evil Village that need to be addressed, there’s a good chance that this ends up being the final update that the game ever receives. Even if this is the end of RE Village’s run of support, hopefully, 2025 will bring with it the first official news on the next game in the Resident Evil series.

