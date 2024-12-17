PlayStation Fans Name Astro Bot Best PS5 Game of the Year

The little bot that could keeps getting more and more hardware. Today, PlayStation Blog announced their end-of-the-year award winners and, as expected, Astro Bot took home the Platinum in multiple categories. The biggest of those, of course, was winning Best PS5 Game, where it was up against some tough competitors. The wins come after it’s almost full-sweep at The Game Awards 2024, where it won four out of the seven nominated categories, including Game of the Year.

Astro Bot has kept a nostalgic grip on gamers since it launched in early September. As the third entry in the Astro Bot series and the direct sequel to the free PS5 tech demo Astro’s Playroom, the game is the first full-fledged title from Team ASOBI. As Astro, an adorable little robot, you’ll travel to different planets and worlds to find your Bot friends and restore your PlayStation 5 Ship. The excellent platforming and fantastic character cameos (in the form of discoverable VIP Bots) instantly made the game one of the year’s best. It has won several awards, such as Studio of the Year at the Golden Joysticks and, as mentioned before, four Game Awards (Best Family Game, Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Game Direction, and Game of the Year). Now, Astro Bot has another couple trophies to its name, now closer to home.

Astro Bot Wins Platinum in six categories, including Best PS5 Game.

The PlayStation Blog Awards, which were 100% fan-voted, crowned Astro Bot as the Best PS5 Title, where it competed against several newly-released titles. In the end, second place (Gold Trophy) went to GameScience’s Black Myth: Wukong, third (Silver Trophy) went to Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and fourth (Bronze Trophy) went to SHIFT UP’s Stellar Blade. As you can see, all of them were PlayStation-exclusive (outside of Black Myth: Wukong, which launched on PC).

The game also scored five other Platinum Trophy wins in different categories, scoring Gold Trophies in Best Soundtrack and Best Graphical Showcase. It’s big wins at the PS Blog Awards include Best Art Direction, Best Use of DualSense, Best Audio Design, Best Accessibility Features, and Studio of the Year for Team ASOBI. While the awards didn’t have a show to go along with it, like The Game Awards, the many wins are a true testament to Astro Bot’s craft.

Last year, the Best PS5 Game Platinum Trophy Award went to Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The runner-ups that year were Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate III, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI, and Remedy’s Alan Wake II, earning Gold, Silver, and Bronze respectively. The winners do tend to favor towards PlayStation-exclusive titles, especially as PlayStation fans vote on them. Still, it doesn’t make the wins any less impressive and indicative of what audiences feel is the best title to come out that year.

Astro Bot, in celebration of the holidays, released a free new Christmas-themed level just last week. It was, as far as we know, the final new addition to the game, as they previously added speedrun-centric planets with new VIP Bots like Stellar Blade‘s Eve and a Diver from Helldivers 2. Regardless, the title is sure to be one fans will play over and over for years to come.