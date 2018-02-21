‘Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality’ Now Available to Pre-Order for PlayStation VR

If you haven’t jumped on the PSVR bandwagon yet, now is a very good time for multiple reasons. First off, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality is available to pre-order from Amazon and GameStop in both standard and collector’s edition sets for $29.99 and $49.99 respectively. The collector’s edition includes the game, a Funko Pop “Weaponized Rick” vinyl figure (1-in-6 will get the chase variant), and an exclusive double-sided poster featuring Rick and Morty comic book cover art. You can see the game in action in the video above.

At this point, the Amazon prime discount hasn’t kicked in for Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, but there’s often a delay when a game is first listed. If it is added, Prime members will get it regardless of when they order during the pre-order period. UPDATE: The Prime discount is now live on the standard version. Now, let’s talk a bit about big the big PSVR deal that’s going on right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between now and March 3rd, you can score deals on PSVR bundles that we haven’t seen since Black Friday. Currently, the Playstation VR Skyrim bundle can be had for $349 – which is $100 off the list price. The PlayStation VR Doom Bundle can be had for $299, which is also $100 off the list price. So, if you want to experience Rick and Morty in VR, you’ll definitely want to jump into PSVR now.

Of course, if you want to FULLY immerse yourself in this Rick and Morty VR experience, you’ll need this hoodie so you can go full Rick. It comes complete with a built-in lab coat and cosplay hood. Is there a Rickier Rick hoodie on the market? We highly doubt it. As the product page notes, just wearing it is a +10 upgrade to your intelligence and cynicism. You can pre-order it here for $56.99 (shipping is included) with delivery expected in July. Just keep in mind that pre-order stock for the hoodie is limited, so you’ll want to jump on it quickly if you want to get yours in the first batch.

We also think that the Rick cosplay hoodie isn’t complete without a Rick and Morty portal gun prop replica. It’s only $11 at the moment on Amazon, and it features lights and noises when the trigger is pulled.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.