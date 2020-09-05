Ride 4 Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

Developer Milestone announced on Saturday that Ride 4 will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X early next year. In a consumer-friendly move other companies have also adopted recently, Ride 4 will also come with a free upgrade to the next-gen versions of the game for those who own the game on either the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game are scheduled to release on January 21, 2021.

Milestone helped usher Ride 4 into the next generation of consoles with the trailer below that showed off a sleek look at the racing game and touted some of the features players can expect on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game will feature a dynamic resolution reaching up to 4K and will maintain 60FPS.

The resolution and targeted FPS aren’t the only next-gen features we can expect from the new version of the game. New shaders and textures will also be added with up to 20 riders supported in both online and offline modes.

Milestone also highlighted some of the features the PlayStation 5 version of Ride 4 will boast. We’ve seen a lot about the haptic feedback part of the DualSense controller and how it’ll affect games, and we now know that Ride 4 will take advantage of that feature as well. Players will notice enhanced vibrations when riding the streets, and through the adaptive triggers, you’ll also notice varying levels of resistance when controlling the acceleration and brakes. Because of the console’s SSD, PlayStation 5 players will also experience lower load times.

It's time to enter a new era. Next gen consoles are ready to welcome the new chapter of the ultimate two-wheel racing experience for all bike lovers. RIDE 4 will be available on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X on January 21, 2021. Stay tuned.https://t.co/t8v8BBCNba — Milestone (@MilestoneItaly) September 5, 2020

When it comes to upgrading your version of Ride 4 to the next-gen one that’s releasing in January, all Ride 4 owners on the Xbox One have to do is install the Xbox Series X version of the game via the Smart Delivery feature that’ll bring you into the next generation. PlayStation 4 owners can do the same with the PlayStation 5 version, but there’s a slight catch there: You only have until April 30, 2021, to get the PlayStation 5 version for free. It’s unclear why there’s a restriction on one and not the other, but with the game coming out in January, that’s still plenty of time to upgrade before it returns to a paid product even for current owners.

