Roblox Gives Players Limited-Time Cosmetic With GameStop Promotion

Over the last several years, Roblox has become one of the biggest games on the planet. While it doesn't have the same cultural cachet as something like Fortnite, it's incredibly popular with younger gamers. That's an important demographic and one that generally makes its purchases using gift cards. With that in mind, the developers at the Roblox Corporation often put on in-game promotions to try and boost sales. The newest of these was recently revealed, bringing a new cosmetic to Roblox, but only if you use a gift card from GameStop.

Roblox GameStop Gift Card Promotion

You can now obtain the Manly Bee Hat by redeeming a Roblox Gift Card purchased from GameStop. Available until the end of April 2024. pic.twitter.com/P08Yc6ecOR — RBXNews (@RBXNews_) March 31, 2024

This deal is only available via gift cards purchased from GameStop. All players need to do is redeem the card and they'll obtain the new Manly Bee Hat cosmetic. Of course, this is a limited-time deal, so don't expect it to be available forever. If you want to pick up the new hat, you'll need to redeem your code before the end of April 2024.

The Manly Bee Hat promotion is available worldwide, but players without a GameStop might have a chance to pick up the item later. That said, it's worth noting that you don't have to spend a specific amount to get the hat. You'll be able to redeem the cosmetic regardless of which level of gift card you purchase. And, in case you're worried about this being an April Fool's Day prank (you'd be forgiven for thinking so) this news was posted on March 31st, so you can most likely trust the source. If we learn more and this is an elaborate ruse, we'll be sure to update this post.

What Else is New in Roblox?

Roblox also revealed a new feature today. As part of its Guilded feature, Roblox is now adding the ability for players to use Announcements. This takes up a new section in groups, giving players the option to "feature rich, long-form content shared from a connected Guilded community that is safe for all ages." Players will be able to add images, emojis, and more to these images, giving them extra utility.

Of course, if you're not interested in using the new Announcement feature, you can continue using Shouts without needing to use Guilded. That said, Announcements have much more utility given all of the features you can add to them, so it's probably worth making the switch. Either way, it's worth noting that every Announcement will go through Roblox's robust safety tools to ensure every message is "safe for all ages."

Roblox is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, mobile, and PC.