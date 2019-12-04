Rocket League’s New Blueprint System and Item Store Are Live

Today is a big day for Rocket League on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, because today Keys and Decryptors have been converted into Credits and Bonus Gifts as Crates are converted into Blueprints. Further, the Item Shop is now live, there’s a new feature in the form of Item Archiving, and competitive Season 12 rewards (decals) are being rolled out as a new Season starts and Rocket Pass 5 hits.

For those that haven’t dived in yet, the Item Shop has replaced all premium DLC packs, however the eSports Shop is still around and can be found in a different tab. Cosmetics and previous premium DLCs will be constantly cycled in and out of the shop, which you can spend Credits on as you wish.

More salient than the new Item Shop is the removal of Crates in favor of Blueprints, which let you see what you’re about to buy. In other words, there’s no way they could be interrupted as gambling.

Below, you can check out the entire patch notes for the new update, which will fill you in on everything it’s packing:

General

Content from the Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars, and Chaos Run DLC Packs has been added to all accounts on all platforms

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Blueprints Blueprints have replaced Crates in Rocket League Each Blueprint can build one item for a displayed number of Credits All Crates in your inventory have been converted into unrevealed Blueprints Revealing a Blueprint will show you which item that Blueprint can build, along with how many Credits that item will require to build Blueprints may drop after select Online Matches You can trade revealed Blueprints to other players

Credits and Bonus Gifts All Keys have been converted into Credits Each Key in your inventory is worth 100-130 Credits. Learn more about the conversion process here Credits can be traded, but only one player in a transaction can offer Credits (no Credit-for-Credit trading) Credits are subject to a trade hold for 72 hours after purchase. The trade hold on newly-purchased Credits will apply to all Credits in your inventory During a trade hold, you cannot trade Credits, items built from Blueprints with Credits during the trade hold, or items from Pro Tiers of Rocket Pass purchased with Credits during the trade hold All Decryptors have been converted into Bonus Gifts Bonus Gifts are free to open Bonus Gifts contain one item from either the Revival or Vindicator Blueprint Series

Item Archiving and Inventory Management You can now archive items you no longer want to view with the rest of your inventory ‘Archived Items’ tab has been added to the Manage Inventory screen This tab will only appear in Manage Inventory if you have archived at least one item, and will disappear if you have nothing archived To archive an item, go to Manage Inventory, highlight the item, click the left stick (controller) or click the box icon in the upper-right corner of the item thumbnail (mouse) To remove an item from the archive, find it under ‘Archived Items,’ click the left stick (controller) or click the box icon in the upper-right corner of the item thumbnail (mouse). The item will then reappear under the appropriate tab (Wheels, Decal, etc.) ‘Blueprint,’ and ‘Gift Pack’ tabs have been added to the Manage Inventory screen All Blueprints will appear in the Blueprint tab, unless archived All Bonus Gifts will appear in the Gift Pack tab, unless archived

Competitive Season 13 Competitive Season 13 begins Season 13 brings a “soft reset” that requires you to do placement matches in each playlist to recalibrate your Rank Winning half of your placement matches will land you near your previous season ranking League Rankings will be temporarily empty until players complete their placement matches All placement match wins count towards your Bronze Season Reward Level progress With the start of Season 13, we have adjusted how Party MMR works for Competitive Playlists. A Party’s MMR will now be weighted closer to the MMR of the highest Ranked player in the group than in previous seasons.



BUG FIXES