Rocket League Joining Xbox Game Pass Today

UPDATE: As expected, Microsoft confirmed Rocket League‘s addition to the Game Pass program on Inside Xbox. Check out Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb’s tweet below.

Just announced on #InsideXbox – @RocketLeague is coming to Xbox Game Pass today. Plus, Bomber Crew was just added today on its day of release, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (@VermintideGame) will be added when it launches on 13 July https://t.co/wYjkZchPr6 — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 10, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: With each passing month, Microsoft is adding games to its Xbox Game Pass program that makes it more enticing than ever before. And one of its biggest additions is ready to drop a little later today.

Based on advertisements located in the Xbox main menu, Psyonix‘s hit game Rocket League should be joining the program a little later today. That will make it available immediately to all its subscribers so they can download it to their console and enjoy the game along with its millions of players.

While Microsoft didn’t confirm the addition of the game just yet, it does have an Inside Xbox episode that’s airing later today. At that time, it should confirm that Rocket League is a go for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Rocket League has become a massive hit over the past few years for Psyonix, with millions of players attracted to its “socCAR” action. Not to mention the fact that it’s also become a huge esports sensation; and has garnered the attention of promotional partners like WWE, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with in-game goods.

When the game initially released for Xbox One back in 2016, it became an instant success for the company. “With the release of the Xbox One version, fans now have access to some of the coolest exclusives out there, along with the kind of multiplayer gameplay that has made Rocket League a passion for players and our studio,” said Dave Hagewood, Studio Director and CEO, Psyonix, at the time of the game’s launch. “We’re packing a lot of content in there right off the bat, which we hope is a warm welcome for our new community of Xbox One players all over the world.”

Now, with its Game Pass inclusion, it should be an even bigger hit for subscribers. Not to mention the fact it joins good company, with DiRT 4, Tom Clancy’s The Division, Gears of War 4 and countless other games available on a monthly basis.

Oh, and quick side note. You’ll also be able to download Warhammer: Vermintide 2 starting tomorrow as well. Looks like it’s a good time to be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

Rocket League is also available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

(Hat tip to WCCFTech for the scoop!)