New Rocket League Feature Makes Fan-Favorite Modes Stick Around Longer

One of the best parts about a new Rocket League season or content drop is when it also brings a new mode to the game. Over the years, many of these modes have quickly become fan favorites, but have been taken out of the game after a set amount of time. Developer Psyonix does this because they want Rocket League players to move around to new modes to help keep matchmaking times down. However, the team has recently revealed that it is introducing a new feature called the "Dueling Arcade Playlist" which will let players keep their fan-favorite modes in the game "almost indefinitely."

Rocket League Introduces Dueling Arcade Playlists

📣 Keep a favorite extra mode in rotation with Dueling Arcade Playlists 📣



We heard feedback around your desire to influence our Extra Modes. With this in mind, we've introduced this new system, allowing players to keep a favorite mode in the game almost indefinitely!



Essentially the way this new feature will work is that players will, as before, see two modes included in the weekly Arcade Playlists mode that's available through Extra Modes. However, in a change from the past, the most popular mode out of the two will stick around for another week, letting players continue to hop into their favored mode. The other mode will rotate out and return later on for a second chance. And, if both modes prove to be unpopular, they will both be replaced, giving the community two new modes that are hopefully more popular.

Of course, if an LTM is active, it will replace one of the slots in the Arcade Playlist, and the dueling system will pause. That means those LTM events won't be eligible to stick around the first time they come around, though they could come back around through the dueling system later. The first two modes involved in the dueling system are Speed Demon and Rocket Labs Medley.

Rocket League Season 13 Season Rush Launch Date

The new Dueling Arcade Playlist mode isn't the only new thing coming soon to Rocket League. Psyonix is dropping Season 13 Season Rush later this week. Season Rush launches on February 22nd at 9 a.m. PT and runs through March 4th. Players will have 12 different challenges to complete, which give an automatic level-up once they finish them. It's also important to note that double XP will be available in all online matches during the entirety of Season Rush. That means you'll have enough time to finish out the season pass for Season 13 and can earn all of the retro rewards available in Rocket League.

Rocket League is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.