Rocket League Surprises Players With Return of Fan-Favorite Mode

Rocket League has announced the return of Rocket Labs, which will be bringing its experimental arenas to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch game as a limited-time mode. With Rocket Labs, players have the opportunity to drastically alter the playing field of arenas with various obstacles and by even adjusting the shape of the field. Think of it as a map editor that will unfortunately only be in the game for a limited and unspecific amount of time.

According to Psyonix and Epic Games, the new Rocket Labs playlist, will only be available for a limited time, but it will return at various different points in the future, bringing new types of arenas and modes each time.

For this weekend, the playlist will feature "Soccar on Galleon," which is described as "a throwback to an arena originally found in Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars," the game's predecessor.

"The original Galleon, which resembled a pirate ship, has been reimagined for Rocket League," writes Psyonix. "The mast from the original has been removed, but players can still hit the raised decks behind both goals."

The Galleon will be available until Monday, January 18. And it sounds like when it goes, Rocket Labs will go with it. Psyonix notes the mode will be back in the future, but doesn't provide any further specifics as to when it will be back and how often it will return.

The latest LTM marks the return of Rocket Labs! Jump in and check out the Galleon Arena all weekend, and be on the lookout for more Rocket Labs in the future. 🔗: https://t.co/wl5y1E1854 pic.twitter.com/fAntHugMFv — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) January 14, 2021

Rocket League is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below: