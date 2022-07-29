Rockstar Games' Bully Gets Remade With Jaw Dropping Graphics

Rockstar Games' beloved T-rated game, Bully, has gotten a fan remake that updates the graphics in a jaw-dropping way. Bully is one of Rockstar's most acclaimed games outside of the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead series, yet it never got a sequel. There were rumblings of a sequel for years, which may have been real as some details surfaced last year with regards to what it would have looked like. A lot of the more interesting features got carried over to Red Dead Redemption 2, meaning it lives on in some form, but fans are still yearning for another boarding school adventure.

YouTube channel TeaserPlay created a trailer for a remake of Bully running on Unreal Engine 5. It's absolutely gorgeous and showcases how far technology has come since the first game was released in 2006. There is room for improvement as the facial animations leave a lot to be desired, particularly when it comes to lip syncing, but the fact a small fan project managed to achieve so much is amazing. The environments look photo realistic and really capture some of the gritty aesthetic the original game had. Of course, this is just a fan project, so it's not going to be released, it just serves as a concept for what could be. Whether Rockstar will ever bring back Bully remains a mystery, but if it does, it will likely be a while.

Rockstar Games has already confirmed it's knee deep in Grand Theft Auto 6 and has even pushed Red Dead Online to the side in order to focus on the game. A recent report offered up some details on the game and noted that it's not expected to release for at least two more years. With that said, a Bully sequel is likely even further away, if it even exists. Reputable insider Tom Henderson claims that something is happening with the Bully franchise, but hasn't elaborated on what exactly that could mean.

[H/T IGN]