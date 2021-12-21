Rockstar Games Makes 5 Games Free for Limited Time

Rockstar Games — the developer behind games and series like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully — have made five games free for a limited time, but there are some catches. The first catch is the bigger of the two, and it’s that only one of these five games can be downloaded and you need to own the recently released GTA Trilogy. In other words, five games are free, but you can only choose one. The other catch is that this is via the Rockstar Launcher, so it’s limited to PC only. If you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Serirs X, you’re out of luck. It’s also worth noting that these games aren’t free forever. This offer is only available until January 5. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep, but you only have until January 5 to pick your game.

As for the games, Grand Theft Auto fans have the choice between Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition. Meanwhile, Bully: Scholarship Edition, Max Payne, and L.A. Noire are also all available. Unfortunately, Red Dead Redemption 2 and its predecessor are not available. If none of these games interest you, you also have the option of free money in GTA Online or Red Dead Online.

With rumors that Bully 2 is happening, Bully: Scholarship Edition may be a good pick-up if you don’t own and haven’t played it. Meanwhile with the “expanded and enhanced” next-gen version of GTA 5 coming soon and a rumored re-release of GTA 4, both GTA games may be worth passing on. Of course, Max Payne 3 is only worth downloading if you’ve played the first two. Then there’s L.A. Noire, which is unlikely to continue forward as a series, but is still a great standalone game.

