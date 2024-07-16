Rockstar May Bring GTA+ to Nintendo Switch

Surprisingly, it seems that GTA+ could be coming to Nintendo Switch. The subscription service is currently available on PlayStation and Xbox, but not on Nintendo’s system. However, it seems plans could be changing, as the GTA+ section on Rockstar’s official website briefly listed Switch as a platform. That has since changed, but not before images were shared on X/Twitter by user @TezFunz2. This has led to rumors that some kind of announcement could be on the way soon. GTA+ subscribers get free access to Rockstar titles like LA Noire, Red Dead Redemption, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, all of which are currently available on Switch.

While it would seem like someone might have slipped and updated the website ahead of an official announcement, it would be somewhat surprising if GTA+ did come to Nintendo Switch. The big draw for the service is that it grants all kinds of benefits for GTA Online. Since GTA 5 isn’t available on Nintendo Switch, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense for Rockstar to make GTA+ available. It’s possible that Rockstar has some kind of plan for GTA 5 on the system, or that the company might be planning to bring the game to Nintendo’s Switch successor, which will be revealed sometime before March 31, 2025.

Nintendo has yet to confirm whether its new system will offer backwards compatibility, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick indicated to GamesIndustry.biz last year his belief that it will happen following the Switch release of Red Dead Redemption. If all of Rockstar’s previous Switch releases are going to be playable on the new system, it would make sense for GTA 5 to see a release, and for GTA+ to arrive as well.

It’s possible that there are no plans for GTA+ on Nintendo systems, and this is all an innocent mistake. However, it clearly has a lot of people talking about the possibility, and about Rockstar’s future plans. Hopefully we’ll get some concrete answers from Rockstar, but for now, GTA fans are going to have to settle for the service’s current platforms.

Do you think we'll see GTA 5 released on Nintendo Switch? Or do you think Rockstar is making plans for Nintendo's next video game system?