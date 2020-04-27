Mortal Kombat 11: Ronda Rousey Cosplays as Sonya Blade

✖

As part of a recent Mortal Kombat 11 charity tournament, WWE wrestler and former UFC fighter Ronday Rousey donned some decent Sonya Blade cosplay. Rousey, if you're not familiar, provides the voice for Mortal Kombat 11's Sonya, and while some folks aren't exactly fans of her performance, it's still a pretty epic nod to her character.

It's worth noting that Rousey's garb here skews heavily into military gear while Sonya Blade is largely more "federal government type" or even "local cop with riot gear" for the most part. Even so, it's really not bad at all, and she definitely pulls off the hat in true Sonya style. You can check out Rousey as Sonya below:

What do you think of Rousey's Sonya Blade cosplay? Would you like to see more Mortal Kombat 11 voice actors dress up as their characters? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Spawn, the latest and greatest DLC fighter, is now available as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular fighting video game right here.

