Rumor: Next Nintendo Direct Arriving This Week

Many eyes are on Nintendo for a number of reasons. Fans are anticipating the arrival of Joker for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there were the recent leaks that point to Persona 5, Metroid Prime Trilogy, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past all coming to Nintendo Switch, and plenty of people really want to see Animal Crossing on the hybrid console in the very near future, so a launch date reveal would be pretty great. That said, the next Nintendo Direct might be happening this week, according to a recent rumor, and it just might be the perfect time.

According to Gaming INTEL‘s unnamed source, the “next Nintendo Direct will be taking place on April 11th,” which is this upcoming Thursday. As noted above, this week would be the perfect time for a new Nintendo Direct for a plethora of reasons, such as confirmation of the leaks listed above.

In addition to this, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime’s last day with the Big N is on April 15th, so this would be a great opportunity for a send-off of some sort. One last hurrah, as it were. As stated above, fans are also really hoping to have a release date for Joker coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the near future, especially after the director said that he’s coming “soon.”

Of course, none of this is any sort of confirmation the next Nintendo Direct is set to air on Thursday, April 11th, so we recommend taking all of it with every grain of salt you can get your hands on. If it’s true, however, we should be getting official word from Nintendo within the next couple of days. Until then, let’s all keep our fingers crossed for that Animal Crossing release date announcement we all want.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe the next Nintendo Switch will be happening later this week? If so, what sort of announcements and reveals do you think we will see? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

