Rumor: Square Enix Wants ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ On Nintendo Switch

The publishers at Square Enix have been on quite the Nintendo Switch kick lately, announcing a plethora of Final Fantasy games for the system, along with the forthcoming The World Ends With You: Final Remix, set to arrive next week. So what’s next? What about…Kingdom Hearts III?

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game are set to arrive early next year, but an interesting report has popped up on Resetera, with a YouTube user named Dreamcastguy noting that the publisher has strong interest in bringing the forthcoming sequel to the Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the video above, which runs about nine minutes in length. In it, Dreamcastguy explains how his source noted that the publisher was “heavily considering” bringing the game to the platform.

Now, of course, this is unsubstantiated. This comes from a YouTube channel and not, say, from an anonymous source inside Square Enix or even a rep from the publisher itself. So for all we know, it could be nothing.

But if Square Enix was considering a port, and it’s not out of the question, there’s one interesting thing it has to figure out — how can it make the game run on Nintendo‘s hardware? After all, early looks at the game and its vast levels have us thinking that it’s pushing the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to their limits as it is, so to get it working on the Switch, some compromises have to be made.

Still, should Square Enix consider bringing the game to the system, that opens up all kinds of possibilities. For example, we could see the first two Kingdom Hearts games come to the console, as well as Kingdom Hearts 2.8 and other offshoots. And they would sell reasonably well, giving fans the opportunity to take their favorite games with them on the go, or enjoy them at home.

For now, we’re going to take this rumor with a grain of salt. But fingers crossed that Square Enix definitely gives KH some consideration, because it’d generate some big sales numbers for the system — even if that means waiting until around 2020 for the game to arrive. (You know, since the team is still hard at work on Dragon Quest XI for the Switch.)

Meanwhile, Kingdom Hearts III will release on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 starting January 25, 2019.