RuneScape: Dragonwilds Finally Sets Release Date for First Major Update

RuneScape: Dragonwilds took gamers by surprise when it shadow-dropped into Early Access. Since then, we’ve heard plenty from Jagex with teasers about what’s to come. But until now, we haven’t had a firm date on when those updates would arrive. In the first-ever dev vlog from the team at Jagex, RuneScape: Dragonwilds shared the release date for its 0.8.0 update. The RuneScape: Dragonwilds “It’s a Kind of a Magic” update will arrive on June 17th. Along with the release date, Mod Doom shares a deep dive about what the update will include in the new vlog.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The It’s a Kind of Magic update vlog is short, but jam-packed with content. Jagex has shared plenty of previews and teasers about the next update along the way. That means much of what Mod Doom covers in the video isn’t necessarily a surprise. Rather, it’s confirmation that these features indeed made the cut for the 0.8.0 update to RuneScape: Dragonwilds. You can check out the full 6-minute vlog below:

Play video

The highlight is, of course, the release date. RuneScape: Dragonwilds gets its first big update on June 17th, just about a week away. However, Mod Doom also covers the big highlights for what this first major patch will bring to the game. As we’ve had a lot of teasers for future plans, this helps hone in on what is (and isn’t) coming in the 0.8 update for the game.

This update will bring in a few highly anticipated features to make the game even better. Here are the highlights for the upcoming update, as covered by Mod Doom in this latest RuneScape: Dragonwilds vlog.

Magic Skill Tree

The magic skill will finally arrive in Dragonwilds, along with:

2 new skill spells

New magic focus item

New magic potion

Level 50 cap

Skill upgrades

Defensive Structures

New, sturdier ways to defend your base will arrive in this update, including:

Palisade gates

Palisade walls

Both can be crafted with either ash or oak. In addition, all structures have had their health rebalanced to make it a bit easier to hold your ground for a longer time. Damage will also appear visibly with battle scars and more.

You’ll now know which structures to reinforce first

Rebalancing

Items and backpacks will be fully rebalanced in RuneScape: Dragonwilds 0.8. These changes include:

Store and carry increased stack sizes, up to 999 for some items

Item weight adjustments to help keep you from getting bogged down

Fuel timers have been adjusted to help logs last a bit longer

Hard Difficulty

Challenging toggle for gamers who want a more difficult experience. Setting your world to this hard difficulty mode will up the difficulty with the following changes:

Enemy health increased

Enemy damage increased

Death only drops one gravestone with all items, which disappears if you die again before reclaiming

XP progression lost if you die

Enemy weakness & resistance tweaked

As the game is still in Early Access, Jagex will continue to take feedback on all of these new features once they’re introduced. This first big update to RuneScape: Dragonwilds arrives on June 17th for PC. So, this month is a great time to jump in for the first time or try out the game again if you’ve fallen off.