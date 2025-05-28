RuneScape Dragonwilds Reveals New Cozy Mode and More For Next Update

It’s been a little over a month since RuneScape: Dragonwilds shadow dropped onto the scene in Early Access. For many players, that’s been more than enough to work through the existing content and get hungry for more. While we’ve had a few streams to get gamers ready for what’s next, there haven’t been any big content updates since the game released. Now, Jagex has narrowed in on a timeline for the first big RuneScape: Dragonwilds update alongside a deeper preview of what to expect. The 0.8 update will bring in some known features like the magic skill and new buildables, but it’s also packing a few surprises.

Today, Jagex released the first of its new “This Month in Ashenfall” update series. These monthly letters will outline what Jagex has been working on and which community feedback it’s taking into consideration going forward. This beefy new update narrows in on a June 2025 timeline for the first big RuneScape: Dragonwilds update. Not only that, but it confirms a rough quarterly update schedule for the game going forward. In other words, there should be new content dropping for the game every three months while in Early Access.

Surviving is hard. Staying informed? Easy 🪓🧙‍♂️ New blog just dropped – spellcasting, base building, and Hard Difficulty 👀— here’s everything we’ve added (and fixed) so far in Dragonwilds. https://t.co/07iy496cJ5 pic.twitter.com/FRHyI2wEVE — RuneScape: Dragonwilds (@RSDragonwilds) May 28, 2025

Following a few small update tweaks, Jagex is ready to delve deeper into what’s coming with the first major content update for the game. The post provides another sneak peek of the Magic Skill line, giving more details along with a reminder about that Surge spell that’s headed our way. The post further outlines additional items and upgrades coming alongside the Magic Skill, including a Magic Focus that will up your power and Magic Potions to increase Critical Hits.

But that’s not all! The update also brings in balance updates to building structures, giving them more health to withstand enemy attacks. New buildables will also offer more basebuilding possibilities for players who like to get crafty. And speaking of getting crafty, Jagex is introducing a new feature for the cozy gamers among us.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds Adding Cozy & Hard Difficulty Modes to Mix Up Gameplay

Perhaps most interesting of all is the introduction of a new Coziness system feature. Whenever players are within 20 meters of their claimed bed, all of their needs will decay at much slower rates. That means gamers can enjoy their favorite cozy game mechanics like building, crafting, and cooking without worrying as much about getting hungry, tired, and thirsty. Jagex fully admits its not sure about the future of this system, so the team is requesting player feedback once it’s live to help them determine the future of coziness in Dragonwilds.

Chopping wood: soon to come with less need decay close to home

If cozier vibes aren’t your speed, rest assured there’s still plenty of challenge on offer. The slowed motives only work when close to home, so you can simply stray from your claimed bed for all the need decay you desire. But, even better, this next RuneScape: Dragonwilds update will add a Hard Difficulty mode! Playing the game with this mode enabled will increase how much of an impact Hunger, Thirst, and Fatigue have on your health, strengthens your foes, and more.

For the full rundown of all the juicy new changes in the works for RuneScape: Dragonwilds 0.8, check out the full post from Jagex. These new features will be headed our way next month, so stay tuned for an exact release date for this first major content patch for Dragonwilds.