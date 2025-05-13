RuneScape: Dragonwilds Shows Off New Spell Coming in Next Update

For many players, the wait is on for new RuneScape: Dragonwilds updates to arrive. Last week, Jagex shared quite a few previews for what’s to come, including a rough timeline for the next major update in Early Access. The 0.8 update is slated to arrive sometime in June, and while it won’t be massive, it will bring in some new features. This includes new buildable pieces for bases and upgrades to the game engine, along with stability and bug fixes. However, the 0.8 update will also bring in at least one new spell skill, and we’ve got our first look at how it works.

While you can use some magic in RuneScape: Dragonwilds currently, the full magic skill tree hasn’t yet been released. However, the new update will bring more magic into the game, giving casters more tools for their arsenal. Recently, RuneScape: Dragonwilds shared a sneak peek of an upcoming Spell Skill addition to the game via the @RSDragonwilds account on X. The new spell will be called Surge, and it lets players quickly teleport to evade enemy attacks. Certainly useful for a spellcaster build that focuses on magic over defense. Here’s the preview of the new spell animation:

Update 0.8 is almost here, and with it comes magic ✨️



Here's a quick look at the newest spell coming to your arsenal – Surge

AKA: Tactical teleport, Gobbo dodger ™️ or "Nope" in spell form pic.twitter.com/4ZAAVm01gw — RuneScape: Dragonwilds (@RSDragonwilds) May 13, 2025

From the animation preview, it certainly looks like the newest RuneScape: Dragonwilds spell will be both flashy and useful. Indeed, many fans are excited to see the expansion of the game’s magic system. As RuneScape: Dragonwilds is still in Early Access, the magic skillset is still a bit limited, so this spell marks a much-needed influx of variety for magic users. The 0.8 update should also bring in more options for keyboard rebinding, which should help make those spells easier to access.

In last week’s live stream, Mod Doom shared that the 0.8 update would be coming in the first week of June. The exact date hasn’t yet been revealed, but it looks like we’re going to start getting some exciting teasers in the lead-up to the next Early Access update for the game.

The 0.8 update will bring in this newly teased spell, alongside a multitude of bug fixes and stability improvements. Though players have been asking about updates for ranged skills as well, nothing has yet been confirmed for the 0.8 update for this skill. The other major change coming with the next patch looks to be changes to the Velgar events, along with some minor additions for base building.

Gathering resources takes time in games like RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Mod Doom also shared that 0.8 won’t be a “major” content update, so gamers shouldn’t get their hopes up for too many new features. The biggest influx of new content will come down the line for the 0.10 update, which is set to bring in a new region and plenty of new content along with it. Even so, 0.8 will give players a few new tools to play with, including this new Surge spell. Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it looks possible that the 0.8 update will include the magic skill tree, which is set to go up to level 50.

There should be a blog post covering the basics from the lost Twitch stream last week coming in a few days. At this time, we may get some more teasers of content to come in June’s RuneScape: Dragonwilds 0.8 update.