Rust Reveals First Look at New Gameplay Feature Coming Next Month

A Rust developer has revealed our first look at a new gameplay feature coming to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X survival game. Next month, on February 4, Drones are coming to the reemerging multiplayer game. However, while February 4 is right around the corner, we actually haven't seen any gameplay footage of the feature in action, until yesterday at least.

Taking to Twitter, Alistair McFarlane, a producer on the game, has revealed our first look at Drones, and in turn revealed how they will work. As the video reveals, Drones will only be accessible via terminals, which will only be accessible via safezones.

Not only can drones not be player crafted, but the whole thing only works when vending machines are facing an open area. Below, you can check out the video for yourself, which reveals how it will all work.

Video is a demonstration of how it'll work - Subject to change! The terminals will only be accessible within safezone(s) - can not be player crafted. Only works when vending machines are facing an open area. — Alistair McFarlane (@Alistair_McF) January 30, 2021

As McFarlane notes, everything here is subject to change, which is always the case in game development. That said, it's hard to imagine any drastic changes being implemented if the feature is coming with the game's February 4 patch.

