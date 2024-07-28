SDCC 2024: Alien: Rogue Incursion Trailer Shows Off New Look at Xenomorphs and More

San Diego Comic-Con will wrap up its third day with the conclusion of events tonight with only one day remaining for the year’s biggest pop culture event, and there’s already been plenty of exciting announcements to come out of the various panels taking place. While gaming doesn’t have a massive presence at Comic-Con, there’s enough for publishers to show off trailers or make additional announcements pertaining to their releases such as trailer debuts for games like Marvel Rivals and Funko Fusion, a new DLC for Mortal Kombat 1, and more.

One of the announcements from Saturday’s events includes the debut of a new trailer for the upcoming single-player, action-horror virtual reality game, Alien: Rogue Incursion. The upcoming release’s official Steam page notes that the game is, “Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game,” building potential excitement for existing fans of the franchise who want a VR experience that feels accurate to what has previously been on screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared during a panel by developers Survios in partnership with 20th Century Games, the new trailer for Rogue Incursion reveals Zula Hendricks as the hero of Alien: Rogue Incursion, voiced by Emmy Award winner Andia Winslow. In the VR game players step into Zula’s boots to battle Xenomorphs and more in a terrifying original Alien storyline crafted by Survios. Winslow also joined the panel as a special guest to discuss bringing the fearless Zula to life for the game – you can check out the reveal trailer for the protagonist below:

In addition to the protagonist reveal trailer, the team also shared a closer look at the game’s Xenomorphs in a new video that appropriately matches the chilling tone present throughout the entire franchise, showing off the dynamic spawning system of these terrifying enemies. Players will be able to see for themselves later this year how the Xenomorphs respond to their actions and weapons, which were also shown off in an arsenal video during the panel. In In addition to the iconic Pulse Rifle, fans got their first look at the Revolver and its unique strengths, the Motion Tracker, and more. Check out one of the Xenomorph concept art images released during the panel below:

Alien: Rogue Incursion launches Holiday 2024 and is available now on PlayStation VR2, Steam, and Meta Quest 3, with the game available to play on PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3.