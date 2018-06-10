Sea of Solitude Hitting PS4, Xbox One, and PC Early 2019, New Trailer

Developer Jo-Mei Games and publisher Electronic Arts announced that the former’s game, and the latter’s newest EA Original title, Sea of Solitude, is poised to release sometime during “early” 2019 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

News of the game’s release date came notably during EA’s E3 press conference, and was accompanied by the game’s second-ever trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A third-person exploration game, Sea of Solitude looks akin to previous games such as Journey, which is say minimal from a gameplay perspective, but heavy on atmosphere and storytelling.

Despite being surrounded by a smattering of larger, AAA games — such as Anthem, FIFA 19, Madden NFL 19, and Battlefield V — many people came out of EA’s E3 presser most excited and positive about Sea of Solitude, thanks to its beautiful, yet dark trailer loaded with ambience.

Personally, it was my favorite game of the show, and I’m a massive BioWare fan, so I was naturally pretty stoked about Anthem as well. However, there’s something about Sea of Solitude, a uniqueness, that makes me want to to play it right now.

At the moment, it’s unclear how much Sea of Solitude will cost upon launch, but given previous EA Originals games have gone for, expect a price-point between $20 and $30 USD.

At the moment, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch release. However, of the two EA Originals games to release this year — Fe and A Way Out — one of them (the former) made its way to the Nintendo platform, so there’s a chance this will as well. If it does, expect an announcement further down the line.

You can read a bit more about Sea of Solitude below. For more media on the game, be sure to peep its official website by clicking here.

When humans get too lonely, they turn into monsters. That’s what happened to Kay. But she’s not alone – this ocean is full of creatures just like her. Finding them may be the key to changing her back.

Sea of Solitude is an upcoming third-person exploration game from Jo-Mei Games. Join Kay as she navigates the waters of heartache, empathy, and hope.