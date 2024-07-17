Sea of Stars DLC Details Coming “Later This Year”

It’s been nearly a year since Sea of Stars was released, and fans of the RPG are naturally hungry for more content. Developer Sabotage Studio previously announced DLC for the game, but it’s been a bit since any new information was revealed. However, the game’s official X/Twitter account has now offered a slight update. Responding to one fan, the official account noted that “production on the DLC is going well” and that further information “will come later this year.” Unfortunately, the developer didn’t offer any information about when the DLC will actually release, but hopefully it won’t be too long.

The only thing that we currently know about the Sea of Stars DLC is that it will include new story content. Details about the DLC have been incredibly slim, but Sabotage previously hinted that it would be “mysterious and wacky.” In an update shared back in mid-January, the developer noted that the DLC had “graduated from pre-production,” so Sabotage has been at work on the new campaign for probably about six months or so (and is also making plans for its third game). There’s really no way of knowing how long it might take the developers to complete, especially since we don’t know exactly how big the new campaign might be.

In addition to the new story DLC, Sea of Stars will also be getting co-op at some point. It’s unclear if this is going to be released at the same time as the story DLC, or if these things might be arriving separately. Unfortunately, there’s simply not a whole lot to go on, but it will be interesting to see how Sabotage Studio builds on the game.

Released last August, Sea of Stars is the second game from Sabotage Studio, following The Messenger. As of March, the RPG has reached five million players, so it has clearly found a significant audience! Given that, it’s easy to see why people are eager to spend more time in this world. Hopefully when the DLC and co-op are released, both will prove to be worth the wait.

