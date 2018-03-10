Sea of Thieves Offering 18-Carat Golden Bananas to Treasure Hunt Winner

Developer Rare and publisher Microsoft are going to make one person’s dreams come true of finally owning their own pair 18-carat golden bananas. That’s right, golden bananas, everything you’ve always wanted in life.

Starting on Monday, aka March 19th, the above-mentioned pair are operating their own global digital treasure hunt that will reward the above beautiful bushel of bananas. A promotion for the upcoming release of Sea of Thieves, the event enables you to team up with up to three other golden banana-loving friends to “crack cryptic clues” and follow a trail that leads to treasure.

The quest will precisely begin at 12:00 a.m. PST and continue over the course of three days and 15 different riddles. And then on Wednesday, March 21 at 1:00 a.m. PST, participants from eligible countries (USA, UK, France, Canada, Germany, and Australia) will be able to input the answers to said riddles at xbox.com/thebananaquest. Teams will have seven hours to submit answers. The first team to punch-in the correct answers from each country will move onto the semi-finals on March 22nd for one final riddle. Other prizes will also be dished out along the way.

The riddles for “The Quest” will be a combination of online and across several real-life locations that include Berlin, Germany; Sydney, Australia; Paris, France; Victoria, Canada Key West, Florida; and London, United Kingdom. However, if for some reason you can’t drop everything you’re doing to become a globetrotter for some blinged out bananas, you can find the clues in digital places as well.

If you’re in the treasure hunting mood and want to participate, you can enter via xbox.com/thebananaquest. According to the press release, this website will also be your best place to view all the riddles as they become available, as well as Xbox and Rare social media channels.

Aaron Greenberg, GM of Games Marketing at Microsoft, had the following to say about the event:

“We couldn’t be more excited to be launching Sea of Thieves exclusively on March 20 on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass and Windows 10, and what better way to get in the pirate’s mindset than with The Quest.”

Sea of Thieves is poised to release later this month on March 20. It will be available for Xbox One, PC, and via Xbox Game Pass.