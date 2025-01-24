Secretlab’s Ergonomic Recliner Add-On is a Game-Changing Upgrade

The industry-leading gaming (and work) chair just received its biggest upgrade in years – with the launch of Secretlab’s ergonomic recliner add-on. For over a decade Secretlab has been a go-to producer of the most functional and, arguably, coolest-looking gaming chairs on the market. In recent years, the company has significantly expanded its product line, delivering add-ons to its flagship chairs as well as launching an entirely modular desk system (the MAGNUS) and now, following shortly behind the launch of Secretlab’s NanoGen edition of their TITAN series chair, the manufacturer is providing users with entirely new functionality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ergonomic recliner add-on applies Secretlab’s sleek and stylish design philosophy to address an oft-requested feature in the gaming chair space – adding a full recline option. Unlike Secretlab’s footrest offerings, which provide relief during more active gaming and working sessions, the ergonomic recliner targets various forms of relaxation. The add-on tucks neatly under the seat when not in use and provides up to 80 degrees of motion when activated – allowing for complete elevation of a user’s shins and feet with a soft and cooling PlushCell memory foam base when in a full recline along with noticeable support in moderate recline modes.

Secretlab has specifically identified three use-modes: “focus” for work and gaming (upright seat with a minor support to grounded shins), “unwind” for relaxation (moderate recline with support to elevated shins), and “recharge” for rest (a full recline with near-horizontal elevation of the lower extremities). While the options are appreciated, the “recharge” use-case is the true game changer for existing Secretlab users – given that the ergonomic recliner’s $199 price tag provides a long-awaited functionality upgrade to existing hardware without purchasing an entirely new chair.

As with the Secretlab chair line and Magnus desk, the recliner attachment is discreet but fully-adjustable – meaning users can select any position from 0 to the 80 degree max for their specific weight-balancing and overall comfort (all without ruining the sleek profile of their chair). The attachment comes in two sizes to accommodate different Secretlab chair models: Small (specifically for Secretlab’s TITAN Evo Size S and OMEGA 2020 models) and Regular/XL (for the TITAN Evo Sizes R and XL along with the TITAN 2020/TITAN XL 2020). That said, where adjustments to the angle is supported, some users – notably those with especially long legs – will likely wish Secretlab included some form of length adjustment that would have allowed for the add-on to extend further out.

Specifically, these users may find the focus on compact design means that a fully extended ergonomic recliner add-on ends mid-shin – leaving the feet with a less-than-ideal amount of support. It’s not a dealbreaker that entirely undermines the attachment (even in longer-legged buyers) but, given that the company started producing XL versions of their chairs – for larger body types and cross-legged sitting postures, the lack of a true-XL recliner is a slight missed opportunity.

Secretlab chairs and the MAGNUS desk are both relatively easy to setup; however, considering the recliner is a secondary add-on to an existing product, not to mention one that needs to be extremely sturdy, users might assume they’ll need to do some disassembly of their current chair in order to fully assemble the new attachment. Surprisingly, the recliner is extremely easy to install – clipping in securely to the bottom of select Secretlab chair models in less than three minutes. Of note: the recliner add-on is exclusive to Secretlab chairs (it cannot be installed on non-Secretlab models) and buyers should double-check which Secretlab chair they own to confirm compatibility.

Overall, the Secretlab ergonomic recliner add-on is a great value for Secretlab owners and new Secretlab buyers alike. The lack of a true XL version of the attachment may leave some users less satisfied than others but the recliner adds significant functionality and comfort to existing hardware – at a reasonable price point. Secretlab is a must-own ecosystem for remote workers and desktop gaming enthusiasts – and the ergonomic recliner is another great addition to a stellar lineup.

For more information about the ergonomic recliner, head over to Secretlab. ComicBook was provided a review unit for the purpose of this feature.