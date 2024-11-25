3 Cult-Classic Sega Games Are Coming Back in New Collection

A trio of Sega games that launched between 1991 and 1993 for Sega Genesis and Sega CD are set to return in the form of a new collection. In recent years, there has been a larger push from Sega to bring back some of its most iconic games from the past. This past year, Sega revealed that it was in the process of creating new versions of titles like Golden Axe, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Crazy Taxi, and Jet Set Radio, all of which would launch in the future. Now, for those hankering for the return of more Sega titles from yesteryear, one Japanese publisher has announced that it’s bringing back a series that many fans may have forgotten about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revealed today by Edia, the company shared that it’s gearing up to port its Earnest Evans trilogy to new hardware. This new release, which is tentatively titled the Earnest Evans Collection, will launch for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch platforms at an undetermined time in 2025. The collection will consist of the games El Viento, Earnest Evans, and Anett Futatabi, which all released were developed by Wolf Team for Sega platforms in the early 1990s.

“The Earnest Evans series is a trilogy consisting of El Viento, Earnest Evans, and Anett Futatabi, developed by Wolf Team and published by Nihon Telenet,” says the franchise’s description. “This action game is based on the Cthulhu mythos and is set primarily in 1920s America, with the wind priestess Annette Meyer and adventurer Earnest Evans as the main characters. […] While faithfully recreating the atmosphere and feel of the game at the time of its release, we also plan to add elements that will be enjoyable not only for fans of the original games, but for modern game fans as well.”

The return of the Earnest Evans series is quite surprising given that the franchise hasn’t been heard from in decades. So much so, in fact, that Edia has started a crowdfunding campaign to ensure that enough fans want to see the IP revived. If it reaches its goal, it would result in the Earnest Evans Collection launching at some point this coming year and could set the stage for something wholly new to happen with the property.

For now, Edia hasn’t confirmed that the Earnest Evans Collection would ever be released outside of Japan, but there’s a good chance that it will come westward given that El Viento and Earnest Evans previously launched in North America. Anett Futatabi, however, has never been released anywhere but Japan, which means that its potential arrival in the West with this collection would be a first for the game.

[H/T Gematsu]