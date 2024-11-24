New Sonic Game Leaked by Industry Insider

Rumors are starting to circulate about the next Sonic the Hedgehog game. In a post on X/Twitter, insider Ryan from the Bronx (who used to go by Midori) claims that the new Sonic game has the codename “Guinness.” Why Guinness? Well, Sega apparently has a track record of using the names of various beer types as internal codenames. We have no idea what this game will be, but many fans are expecting a remake of Sonic Heroes. That title was mostly well-received when it was released in 2003, and this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a potential remake.

Following the post from Ryan from the Bronx, X/Twitter user @WOKENJJT noted that Sonic remakes and remasters have traditionally used codenames associated with beers, while new games have not. It’s worth noting that rumors about a Sonic Heroes remake first started to circulate all the way back in March. Those rumors came from Midori and Universo Nintendo, who suggested Sonic Heroes would come after Sonic x Shadow Generations. Interestingly enough, X/Twitter user @Jonjoeeeeeeeeee has noted that the codename “Guinness” could actually work two ways; not only is Guinness a beer reference, but it could also relate to the fact that Sonic Heroes holds the current Guinness World Record for “most playable characters in a platform videogame.”

Sonic Heroes key art

When Sonic Adventure 2 was released back in 2001, Sega had no plans to make Shadow the Hedgehog a recurring character. The game’s ending made it seem like Shadow was dead, and Sega initially planned to keep it that way. However, reception to the character was more positive than the company anticipated, and Shadow was brought back in Sonic Heroes. Sonic Heroes features teams of playable characters spanning the franchise, with Shadow allying himself with Rouge the Bat and the robot E-123 Omega. With rumors suggesting that Paramount is considering a Shadow the Hedgehog solo movie, it would make sense for Sega to remaster or remake a Sonic game that features the character in a prominent role. Also, Sonic Heroes is not playable on modern platforms, and has never gotten a remaster or re-release.

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. The credibility of Ryan from the Bronx has been questioned by a lot of gamers, especially after they stopped using the Midori handle. That said, they tend to have a very good track record when it comes to all things Sonic. Earlier this year, they leaked the existence of Sonic Toys Party, months before the game was actually announced. It remains to be seen whether this particular rumor will pan out, but there are a lot of reasons to suggest a Sonic Heroes remake could be released in 2025.

