Remakes For Two Classic Sega Horror Games Announced

Forever Entertainment and Sega have announced a new collaboration that will see the pair remaking two classic horror games from yesteryear. More specifically, the two companies have revealed the former will be releasing remakes of The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date for either game or any other salient information. As for the news, it comes way of Forever Entertainment, who shared the announcement via Twitter.

It’s worth pointing out that Forever Entertainment specifies remakes, not remasters or re-releases. In other words, it sounds like the games will be rebuilt from scratch, and should, presumably, look like modern titles, or at least have modern touches.

“Hi guys. We [can] confirm the signing of the agreement regarding remakes of the games The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2,” reads the Twitter post. “No platforms or release dates have been confirmed, and unfortunately we can’t say anything more for now. Please keep fingers crossed for us.”

Hi Guys! We confirm the signing of the agreement regarding remakes of the games "The House of the Dead" and "The House of the Dead 2". No platforms or release dates have been confirmed, and unfortunately we can't say anything more for now. Please keep fingers crossed for us and.. — Forever Entertainment (@ForeverEntert) October 3, 2019

For those that don’t know: The House of the Dead is a horror series created by Sega that debuted back in 1996, via the arcade, and with a light gun. As of 2019, there are six games in the series, all of which center around the concept of agents teaming up to thwart biologically engineered hordes of undead. In addition to the six main games, there have been numerous spin-offs over the years as well. As for the series’ legacy, it’s widely considered the franchise that — alongside Resident Evil — popularized zombie video games. Further, it’s often credited for introducing the idea of fast-moving zombies, which many zombie movies and games use now.

