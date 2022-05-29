Sega Potentially Teasing New Mini Console Reveal

✖

On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.

Sega's Tweet announcing the livestream can be found embedded below. The livestream will air at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, June 3rd on the company's YouTube channel, which can be found right here.

In a 2020 interview with Famitsu (translated by SiliconEra), Okunari discussed the Game Gear Micro, stating that "for the next one, we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini," before listing the SG-1000 and Dreamcast as possible retro mini consoles. Given that the Dreamcast is far more recognizable around the world, that would seem to be the more likely of the two options.

The Dreamcast released in 1999, lasting just two years on the market before Sega pulled the plug. Dreamcast marked the final console release for the company, and while it found little commercial success, it has found a passionate following among retro enthusiasts. The system boasted an impressive library, including games like Sonic Adventure, Skies of Arcadia, Shenmue, Crazy Taxi, and Jet Set Radio. The Sega Genesis Mini included 42 built-in games, and a Dreamcast Mini would have no problem offering a similar number of favorites.

With an announcement just a few days away, fans won't have to wait too long to see what Sega has in store! Hopefully, this new project proves to be an exciting one for fans of the company, regardless of what gets revealed.

