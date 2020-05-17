Sega Announces Sonic the Hedgehog Sale on Nintendo Switch

✖

On March 19th, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movie will release on Blu-Ray and 4K. Both newcomers and those looking to get reacquainted with Sega's blue blur will be happy to know that the publisher seems to be marking the occasion with a new sale featuring games starring Sonic. The sale includes a number of titles available on Nintendo Switch and 3DS, and the games span the history of the hedgehog, from retro revivals, to recent releases. The sale is officially live on the eShop now, and the discounts will remain in place through May 26th at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Nintendo Switch:

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $39.99 (previously $59.99)

Sega Ages Sonic the Hedgehog – $5.99 (previously $7.99)

Sega Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – $5.99 (previously $7.99)

Sonic Forces – $9.99 (previously $19.99)

Sonic Mania – $9.99 (previously $19.99)

Team Sonic Racing – $19.99 (previously $39.99)

Nintendo 3DS:

3D Sonic the Hedgehog – $2.99 (previously $5.99)

3D Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – $2.99 (previously $5.99)

Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice – $9.99 (previously $19.99)

Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal – $9.99 (previously $19.99)

Sonic Generations – $9.99 (previously $19.99)

Sonic Lost World – $9.99 (previously $19.99)

While some of Sonic's games have left a lot to be desired over the years, there's a lot of quality to be found in this sale. Both Switch and 3DS owners can experience the first two Sega Genesis entries in the franchise via Sega Ages or 3D Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Both versions of these games have seen some improvements on the originals, but still maintain the gameplay that made Sonic a household name.

Fans looking for something a bit newer would do well to check out Sonic Mania. released in 2017, the title features the same classic gameplay that the earliest Sonic games were known for, while adding in a number of new elements, and multiple playable characters. The game released to critical acclaim, and has been regarded as one of the best Sonic the Hedgehog games ever. At $9.99, fans certainly can't go wrong!

