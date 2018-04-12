Sega Introduces Yakuza 6 Live Action Film Series, Available Now

With Yakuza 6: The Song of Life just days away from release, Sega is pushing its hype into high gear, as it’s just announced a series of live-action films to accompany the forthcoming sequel.

The publisher has announced a series of films that will be published on Sega’s YouTube channel. The films, titled Stories of the Dragon: The Legend of Kazuma Kiryu, were produced in collaboration with Liquid Advertising and director Christopher Ewing, and were shot on location in Tokyo, Japan.

In these films, you’ll get a better understanding behind the legend of the Dragon of Dojima, through the perspectives of three individuals who were shaken up in some way by Kiryu’s intervention, and how they’ve managed to find strength through his own.

“Each installment in the series is inspired by a substory that occurs in the Yakuza series, including ‘The Bouncer’ and ‘Prodigal Son’ from Yakuza Kiwami, and ‘Another Haruka’ from Yakuza 5,” the company noted in its press release. “Characters are revisited several years after their fateful first meeting with Kiryu, and we see how their lives have changed since then. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series, or just being introduced Kiryu’s legends for the first time, you’ll have a newfound respect for the Dragon of Dojima after experiencing these stories.”

We’ve included the first episode, The Bouncer, in the video above. You can watch the second episode, Another Haruka, at this link; and the final episode, Prodigal Son, at this link.

While the videos don’t last too long, only running about a few minutes, they do provide some context into the forthcoming Yakuza 6, and totally get you in the mood of re-entering Japan and engaging in all sorts of activities, from street fights to karaoke. And if you need further evidence of just how much it’ll engulf you, be sure to read up on our review to see if you should pick it up or not.

One thing’s for sure. The legacy of Kiryu is sure to live on in the hearts of Yakuza fans forever. How could it not?

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will release on April 17 for PlayStation 4.