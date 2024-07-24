Shadows of the Damned Remaster Gets Release Date

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, the new version of the 2011 cult-classic action-adventure game, now has a launch date. A little more than a year ago, developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced that it was working on a new remaster of Shadows of the Damned for all modern platforms. Now, after a few months of silence surrounding the project, it’s known that Hella Remastered will be arriving at arguably the perfect time.

Announced in a new trailer, Grasshopper Manufacture unveiled that Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will release this year on October 31st, which is Halloween. This revamp of Shadows of the Damned will largely be the same as the original game outside of its upgraded visuals and some added cosmetics. As for its platforms, Hella Remastered will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

You can get a look at Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered in its newest trailer below:

“Join the crass Garcia Hotspur and his boney buddy, Johnson, as they traverse the depths of the Underworld to steal back Garcia’s kidnapped lover, Paula, from the clutches of Fleming, the Lord of the Underworld,” says the official synopsis of Shadows of the Damned. “Let the soul of rock ‘n’ roll run loose in the heart of the twisted hellscape that is the Underworld. The powers of light and dark pave your path forward. Like ravers in a nightclub, demons are emboldened by the dark, but grow weak when exposed to the light. Use your buddy Johnson to blast your way through the darkness of the Underworld.”

Surprisingly, Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered isn’t the only remastered project from Grasshopper Manufacture that is set to release this year. In September, a new remaster of Lollipop Chainsaw, dubbed Lollipop Chains RePOP, will come to modern hardware. Unlike Hella Remastered, though, this new iteration of Lollipop Chainsaw isn’t being developed by those at Grasshopper Manufacture and is instead being helmed by Dragami Games. Whether or not this proves to be detrimental to the remaster remains to be seen, but Grasshopper fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.