Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Lowest Price Ever in New Black Friday Sale

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently an absolute steal for Black Friday. Black Friday is a truly wonderful time of the year for gamers as it means you can revisit some of the year’s biggest releases and get them at a discounted price. 2024 saw the release of some major games like Silent Hill 2, Astro Bot, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and many, many more. It was a pretty solid year for games when you look at the year as a whole, which means people likely have massive backlogs. Of course, there’s also no better time than now to join in on the current generation of consoles if you have been playing on Xbox One and PS4 for the last few years as even the consoles are discounted or have lucrative bundles to entice newcomers. On top of that, you can get one of the generation’s best games at a great price right now.

In 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released and it was a massive hit. The game was praised up and down in reviews for its exciting story, engaging gameplay, and fun twists. On top of that, it was a massive commercial hit and is PlayStation’s fastest selling exclusive in history. While Insomniac Games has unfortunately confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 won’t get any DLC, that shouldn’t stop anyone from experiencing the beloved game. While there’s an expectation that games don’t stop receiving content once they actually release and they get supported for years, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 still has plenty of content to tide players over for a few dozen hours, especially if you are a completionist. And right now, the price is worth the amount of value the game packs.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently just $39.99 on PlayStation 5, a steep discount from its normal $69.99 price point. Similarly, the Digital Deluxe Edition is $49.99 on the PlayStation Store, down from $79.99. While the game has been featured in some sales in the past, this is the cheapest it has ever been and is absolutely worth buying at this price. This discount appears to be across all major retailers such as GameStop, Target, and Best Buy as well as the digital PlayStation Store, so it should be pretty easy to find somewhere to buy the game. It doesn’t seem like this will be a permanent price drop, but you can definitely expect this to last throughout the rest of November. Sometimes these discounts last up until Christmas too, but if you’re really eager to capitalize on this prize, we’d advise acting quickly and not delaying.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will also be releasing on PC early next year, but it will likely cost more than $39.99. It’s possible PlayStation will slash the price a bit, as it currently has no pre-order or pricing options on Steam. If it does get reduced in price, it will likely come down to $49.99 or even more likely, $59.99. The game has been out for over a year now and won’t feature any new content outside of technical upgrades exclusive to the PC port, so it would only make sense for PlayStation to charge a bit less for a game that has already been available on PS5 for so long.

With all of that said, it remains to be seen when the next Spider-Man game will release. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sets up a pretty massive story for a third game, but it will likely be three – five years minimum before we see it. Insomniac Games is working on Marvel’s Wolverine right now and there are even rumors that a Venom game is being worked on, similar in scope to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Either way, that gives players plenty of time to dig into what Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has to offer. In a matter of five years, Insomniac released three Spider-Man games, so hopefully we can expect at least one more in a relatively quick time frame, but nothing has been officially confirmed.