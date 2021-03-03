Silent Hill 2: Bubble Head Nurse 10-Inch Nightmare Doll is Here

Mezco Toys has added a 10-inch Bubble Head Nurse to their Living Dead Doll (LDD) Presents lineup, and it is a pretty terrifying thing to have lying around your house. Still, die hard Silent Hill / horror fans will want to pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 while they can, because there will probably be a lot of brave souls out there that will pick it up.

Bubble Head Nurses are grotesque monsters that appeared in Konami's survival horror game Silent Hill 2, which launched on the PS2 in 2001. They are a manifestation of James Sunderland's subconscious that creep you out with their shrieks and gurgles, swollen heads, and spastic movements.

Unfortunately, the Silent Hill 2 LDD Bubble Head Nurse doesn't include some of those features, but it does stand at a whopping 10-inches tall with 5 points of articulation. It also doesn't include any weapons - which is probably a good thing.

Again, you can grab the LDD Silent Hill Bubble Head Nurse here at Entertainment Earth while it lasts. Shipping is slated for September. From the description:

"Lurking around every corner of Brookhaven Hospital, the Bubble Head nurse is a manifestation of James Sunderland's subconscious. Her swollen head and spastic movements echo the murder of his wife. Fairly aggressive in nature, this shrieking and gurgling monster is every night terror you've ever had…

The Bubble Head Nurse features an all-new head sculpt depicting the humanoid's grotesque appearance and is outfitted in a nurse's uniform."

